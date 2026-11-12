Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Pixel 11 Pro XL Join 2026 Power Rankings as Apple Retains Chip Crown

We tested the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Galaxy S26 Ultra to find the most powerful phones of 2026 based on benchmarks and daily use.

The 2026 smartphone landscape has expanded significantly as authoritative testing from BGR has incorporated additional flagships into its definitive power rankings. The latest evaluations now include the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, providing a more comprehensive view of the technological duel defining this year's market. This expanded dataset confirms that while Apple's A20 Pro processor remains the undisputed leader in raw speed, the competition is intensifying across all major platforms.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max retains its position as the fastest phone chip of 2026, powered by a 2nm A20 Pro processor. In comprehensive Geekbench 7 testing, the device achieved a single-core score of 4,735 and a multi-core score of 12,545. These figures surpass every other smartphone on the market, including the closest competitor. The chip features a 6-core CPU with two super cores and four efficiency cores, paired with a 7-core GPU that Apple claims is up to 40% faster than the previous generation.

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Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 follows extremely close behind, demonstrating the intense pressure on Apple's dominance. When benchmarked at Snapdragon Summit in September, the processor returned scores of 4,155 in single-core and 12,455 in multi-core tests on Geekbench 7. The chipset utilizes prime cores clocked at 5.01 GHz and an Adreno 850 GPU. It also offers 50% more shared memory than the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, marking a strategic split in Qualcomm's lineup to compete in the ultra-high-performance segment.

The newly added Oppo Find X10 Pro Max introduces a different approach to flagship performance, utilizing the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. This processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and achieves scores of 3,052 in single-core tests and 10,439 in multi-core tests. While these numbers fall behind the Snapdragon Extreme and Apple chips, reviewers found the device handles intensive tasks like Asphalt Legends at maximum graphics settings without issue. Its standout feature is a unique triple-camera system with three 200MP sensors, a configuration unmatched by any other phone this year.

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Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL presents the weakest chip performance among the tested devices, yet offers distinct photographic advantages. Running on a custom Google silicon, it scored 2,739 in single-core and 7,586 in multi-core tests on Geekbench 6. Under heavy multitasking involving navigation and photo library searches, the device dropped frames and generated significant heat. However, its image processing capabilities are widely regarded as the best on any Android phone, leveraging a 3.5% gain in on-device AI processing power for superior photo quality.

Samsung continues to hold strong with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, launched earlier in February. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, achieving 3,685 single-core and 11,198 multi-core scores in Geekbench 6. While Samsung claims 19% CPU and 24% GPU gains over the S25 Ultra, sustained graphics performance remains similar to the previous year. The device is praised for its comprehensive camera system, featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens.

Real-world usability and battery technology have become critical differentiators in 2026. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max excels with an 8,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 100W wired charging, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max also utilizes silicon-carbon technology with an 8,000 mAh capacity and IP69 rating. In contrast, Samsung still relies on traditional lithium-ion cells with a 5,000 mAh battery, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a smaller 5,115 mAh unit. These differences significantly impact daily endurance, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max retaining 12% charge after a 25-hour travel day.

Thermal management and display technology also play pivotal roles in the final ranking. The iPhone 18 Pro Max utilizes a larger vapor chamber than its predecessor, resulting in cooler operation during intensive tasks. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a distinctive 2.9-inch AMOLED panel on the back for quick widget access, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL boasts a Super Actua display reaching 3,600 nits of peak brightness. These hardware nuances determine which device delivers the most satisfying daily experience beyond benchmark numbers.