Top Shows to Watch on Prime Video This Week: 'Death Comes Knocking', 'Overcompensating', 'Clarkson's Farm', 'Spider-Noir', and 'The Legend of Vox Machina'

Discover the best shows to watch on Prime Video this week, including a trending true crime series, a critically acclaimed comedy for Pride Month, a heartwarming reality show, a unique Spider-Man noir, and an action-adventure fantasy series.

Prime Video 's spring season has been a treasure trove of new streaming releases, with the epic finale of 'The Boys' and hit series like 'Off Campus' and 'Citadel' season 2 dominating worldwide streaming charts.

This week, ScreenRant highlights three must-watch shows: 'Death Comes Knocking', a trending true crime series; 'Overcompensating', a critically acclaimed comedy perfect for Pride Month; and 'Clarkson's Farm', a heartwarming reality series returning for its fifth season.

'Death Comes Knocking', currently the #1 most-watched documentary show on Prime Video, chronicles real-life homicide investigations using doorbell camera and home security footage. With ten 46-minute episodes, it's a binge-worthy true crime series.

'Overcompensating', inspired by raunchy 2000s movies like 'American Pie', follows a closeted gay football player navigating college life. It has an impressive 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and a second season in development.

'Clarkson's Farm' returns with a 4-part premiere on June 3, following Jeremy Clarkson's farming adventures in the English countryside. Also worth watching is 'Spider-Noir', a unique take on the Spider-Man franchise set in 1930s New York, and 'The Legend of Vox Machina', an action-adventure fantasy series returning for its fourth season





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Prime Video Death Comes Knocking Overcompensating Clarkson's Farm Spider-Noir The Legend Of Vox Machina

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