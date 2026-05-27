Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4)

The Vegas Golden Knights have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, sweeping the former favorites, the Colorado Avalanche. We still have plenty to be d

The Vegas Golden Knights have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, sweeping the former favorites, the Colorado Avalanche. We still have plenty to be decided in the Eastern Conference Final, as we have at least two games left to be played, to a maximum of four.

Tonight's Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens will be a big one. After tonight, the series will either be tied 2-2 or the Hurricanes will take a 3-1 series lead. The two previous games in this series have been close on the scoreboard, but the Hurricanes have completely dominated in those two games. Carolina has an expected goal differential of +1.42 per 60 minutes of play.

The Canadiens were beyond lucky to force Game 2 and Game 3 to overtime, and unless they significantly improve their level of play, they're going to be facing a 3-1 deficit heading back to Carolina. Considering the Canadiens have combined for just 25 shots in the last two games, both of which went to overtime, it's hard to imagine Game 4 being a high-scoring affair.

Not only have the games yielded low shooting numbers, but they have combined for just 5.78 expected goals per 60 minutes. Pair that with the Canadiens' goalie, Jakub Dobes, sporting a 91.4% save percentage this series, and I think we're in for another low-scoring game tonight.

‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets. Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf.

He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chefs Reveal Their Top Steak Sandwich PicksExpert chefs share their favorite steak sandwiches, highlighting the balance of tender, well-seasoned meat, crisp toasted bread, and complementary toppings like cheese, mushrooms, and sauces. The selections include New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar's French Dip and Folk Art's bold comfort-style sandwich, praised for quality beef and thoughtful composition.

Read more »

A Viral Ice Cream Maker, Portable Coolers and More Finds to Kick Off SummerShop TODAY contributor Melissa Garcia shares her top Target picks of the season — starting at $5.

Read more »

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 prediction: NHL picks, best bets, odds for Tuesday nightThe Avalanche are going to throw the kitchen sink at Vegas on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Best Pimple Patches for Acne-Prone Skin: Expert Reviews and Top PicksDiscover the best pimple patches for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Dermatologists and editors review top-rated options that soothe redness, absorb impurities, and prevent picking. Includes CosRx, Starface, and ZitSticka.

Read more »