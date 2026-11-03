Yellowjackets Season 4 Premieres November 20 on Paramount Plus as New Netflix and Peacock Titles Arrive

Explore seven essential sci-fi and fantasy titles available on streaming platforms this November, featuring Dune, Being Human, Moon, and The Book of Eli.

Paramount Plus is set to debut the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets on November 20. This highly anticipated conclusion follows three seasons that evolved from a acclaimed survival drama into a complex narrative blending sci-fi, horror, and fantasy elements.

The series splits its storytelling between two distinct timelines. The past timeline explores a high school girls soccer team fighting for survival in the wilderness after a plane crash. The present timeline focuses on the survivors navigating the psychological aftermath of their trauma twenty-five years later.

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Paramount Plus also continues to host the 1984 Dune adaptation throughout November. This version of Frank Herbert's novel provides a complete narrative arc of Paul Atreides. It features standout performances by Kyle MacLachlan and the late Sir Patrick Stewart. The film is praised for its solid acting and incredible musical score.

Prime Video remains the destination for iZombie, which premiered on The CW in 2015. The series stars Rose McIver as Olivia Moore, a Seattle medical examiner who becomes a zombie. She uses her unique abilities to solve murders by consuming the brains of victims.

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The narrative expands beyond simple zombie tropes to include government conspiracies and smuggling rings. This approach offers a refreshing contrast to darker horror series like The Last of Us. Prime Video includes all five seasons of this unique show in its November lineup.

Peacock is adding the 2008 disaster film 2012 to its streaming roster. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the movie features John Cusack and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It follows characters attempting to survive a series of catastrophic natural disasters.

The film is often categorized as action or disaster cinema rather than science fiction. However, it contains significant sci-fi elements in its depiction of global collapse. Peacock offers this predictable but visually impressive title for free streaming this month.

Netflix is launching The Day After Tomorrow, a 2004 sci-fi disaster film directed by Roland Emmerich. The story features Dennis Quaid as a paleoclimatologist racing to save his son. The plot involves a sudden new ice age triggered by ocean circulation disruption.

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Although the film contains scientific inaccuracies, it delivers stunning visual effects. The movie raises timely questions about climate change that resonate strongly today.

Tubi offers Deja Vu for free streaming in November. The 2006 film stars Denzel Washington as an ATF agent. He travels back in time to prevent a ferry bombing in New Orleans. The movie balances intense action with temporal mechanics for a fun viewing experience.

Moon remains available on Amazon Prime Video for those seeking solitary space dramas. The 2009 film stars Sam Rockwell as an astronaut discovering dark truths about his identity. This critically acclaimed title is a masterpiece of the genre.

These titles provide substantial options for viewers avoiding the typical holiday seasonal content. The November lineup spans multiple genres and streaming platforms. This variety ensures entertainment for diverse sci-fi and fantasy preferences.