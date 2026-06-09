Top Republican pushes for reconciliation 3.0 to address affordability

RSC Chairman Pfluger says reconciliation 3.0 will tackle affordability, fraud, and defense spending along with housing, energy, and healthcare.

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’As Congress scrambles to assemble a third reconciliation package, the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee struck an optimistic tone in an interview on the "On affordability, on fraud, and on defense, I think that we're going to run a two-minute drill," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said in an exclusive interview released Tuesday morning.

"In fact, we’re in the middle of planning for it right now. " Reconciliation is a budget-related measure that can pass the Senate on a simple majority vote. Most other forms of legislation require 60 votes to bypass the filibuster in the upper chamber.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Congressman August Pfluger speaks during a press conference with other members of the Republican Study Committee as well as members of House Republican leadership, on the 28th day of the government shutdown in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 28, 2025.

"I’m hopeful about this country," Pfluger said. "But it is a sad state of affairs when you have to do partisan-only bills like reconciliation, especially for defense-related things. "The U.S. Capitol Building at dusk during a candlelight vigil in honor of National Police Week, on May 12, 2026, in Washington, DC. " forced it on a partisan basis on something that should be a consensus," Holmes said.

"Particularly at a time of war used to be an afterthought. ". He emphasized tackling affordability, fraud, and defense along with housing, energy, and healthcare as central components of the next legislative package.

"3.0 is different," Pfluger said. "3.0 is us going into our districts, listening to our constituents who are saying, ‘Hey, things are pretty expensive. ’ ‘We know it's not your fault. ’ ‘We know, it's Biden and the inflation that he created, but what can we do for housing, energy, and healthcare?

’" "Our constituents, we have a group of 75 to 80 million people that came out in support of Donald Trump, and we’ve got to get those people back out," Pfluger said.

"We gotta give them something to be excited about. We have to tell them, we heard you in Minnesota, we hear you in California, we know there's fraud in many states, and we're going after it.

" GOP MUST RACE FOR NEW 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' TO SLASH COSTS BEFORE MIDTERMS, TOP HOUSE REPUBLICANS WARN, the Republican nominee for Governor in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy, said that the state and federal governments have approximately $1.1 trillion in improper Medicaid payments. , an ongoing initiative to interview major candidates across the country. The hosts have already interviewed candidates in 15 states, with more scheduled ahead of the November midterms.

Voters in the Lone Star State and across the country will head to the polls for the general election on November 3rd.





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