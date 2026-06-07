Top Reasons iPhone Users Switch to Android: Customization, Price, Keyboard, and eSIM

Despite the iPhone's market dominance, many users are switching to Android due to limited customization, high prices, poor keyboard experience, and the controversial eSIM-only design in the US.

Apple released its first iPhone back in 2007, and the device quickly and completely changed the mobile phone industry. As evidence of this, iPhones have become the best-selling smartphones on the market year after year, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all iPhone owners are satisfied with their choice of choosing iOS over other options.

From specific feature gaps to long-standing design elements, many frustrations that lead users to ditch their iPhone have existed for years, while others have become more apparent as missing features on the iPhone or new upgrades offered on Android. This list of reasons why people are ditching their iPhone for an Android comes from actual, real-world catalysts cited by online forum users, commenters, and former iPhone owners for their decision to make the switch.

One of the oldest and most popular reasons that users claim to have chosen an Android is the level of customization these devices afford. That ability to personalize an Android smartphone is important enough that it is often mentioned online as a reason people want to switch from iPhone, and that has been the case for many years.

That customization gap has narrowed with recent iPhone generations thanks to features introduced in iOS 14 and iOS 16, such as widgets and lock screen customization. But there is still a lot that you can do on an Android phone that is not available on an iPhone.

For example, there are plenty of apps that completely change the phone experience, allowing you to pick different fonts, customize system-wide themes, and choose animations for different tasks. Users of certain versions of Android get even more, like Material 3 Expressive which lets you create system-wide color schemes on stock Android. When iPhone owners discuss ditching their tried-and-true ecosystem for Android, price is often one of the first points brought up.

If you want a cheap iPhone, the most affordable model that Apple currently sells begins at $799, but if you want to spend less, you will either have to buy a pre-owned iOS device or ditch your iPhone entirely. You can pick up handsets from brands like Motorola, Blu, and even Samsung for under $100, for example, and there is a huge selection at a multitude of price points because there is a much wider range of devices that run the operating system.

Some Android phones match iPhones in price and a few exceed them, but many are a lot cheaper. Examples of this price spectrum include models like the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for $249.99. These are the tip of the iceberg, though, as there are plenty of reliable budget Android devices that undercut the cheapest iPhone. One of the biggest complaints iPhone and iPad owners have of their devices tends to be that the iOS keyboard is really bad.

Users frequently criticize the way slide-to-type does not work well, some keyboard shortcuts do not work effectively, punctuation is not in a convenient spot, and the autocorrect is garbage. It is a problem that people have been complaining about for years, but Apple has yet to fix it. Some third-party keyboards can solve the situation somewhat, but lots of people opt to change iPhone keyboards instead.

Google and Microsoft both have installable iPhone keyboards which online users recommend as an alternative to iOS default setup. Many online discussions discuss the woes of the iOS keyboard, usually in comparison to Android default Google Board, and there are plenty of people online looking for advice on how to get the iPhone keyboard to behave more like an Android one. Rather than dealing with this headache, many users will simply choose to use an Android device instead.

If you live in the US, you will have noticed that modern iPhones do not come with a SIM card slot. It is still a feature of Apple devices outside the US, but American residents need to rely on eSIM, a digital equivalent to the physical card which you load straight onto your phone. There are plenty of reasons why someone would prefer eSIM, like its added security or convenience.

However, there are plenty of reasons people prefer the physical card, as proof just look at the number of people who are choosing to forgo the iPhone ecosystem to use a SIM-slot-toting Android. Frequent travelers discuss how the use of SIM cards makes it more convenient when they are abroad, sometimes suggesting importing foreign iPhones which still have SIM cards or using Android. Others complain about eSIM carriers being unreliable, while adding that iPhones should not rely on the technology.

Many users are happy with their eSIMs, but there are enough naysayers who recommend buying Android to suggest it is a divisive issue. Your iPhone can do a lot, but there are a few features it lacks that some people would prefer to have, and if an Android device has said feature, it gives them a reason to change teams.

The combination of limited customization, higher entry price, frustrating keyboard, and the controversial eSIM-only design in the US are all factors pushing some users away from Apple and toward the Android ecosystem. Whether these reasons are enough to make a switch depends on individual priorities, but they continue to be discussed in online forums as key motivators for those who decide to leave their iPhones behind





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