Top-Rated Brandon Sanderson Novels on Goodreads: Mistborn and Stormlight Archive Rankings

Brandon Sanderson dominates fantasy rankings on Goodreads with Mistborn and Stormlight Archive series leading the pack. Discover the highest-rated novels and reader statistics.

Brandon Sanderson currently holds a dominant position in the modern fantasy landscape, a status confirmed by the exceptional average ratings his works receive on Goodreads. Over a twenty-year career, Sanderson has cultivated a massive dedicated readership that consistently praises his major franchises, particularly the ongoing series Mistborn and Stormlight Archive. These two epic sagas anchor the highest-rated entries on the platform, drawing comparison to literary giants such as J.R.R. Tolkien, George R.R. Martin, Robert Jordan, and Sarah J. Maas.

Criteria For Ranking Sanderson Books

Goodreads has introduced half and quarter-star ratings as of last month, which complicates the precise calculation of book tabulations. To maintain clarity in this ranking, the platform rounds up ratings for analysis. The list establishes a minimum threshold of 500,000 ratings for inclusion, ensuring that only widely read and heavily reviewed titles qualify. Although intended as a Top 5 list, the current standings feature six entries because two distinct titles share an identical rating, resulting in a tie for fourth place. This methodological adjustment ensures that the data reflects the most significant reader engagement across Sanderson's bibliography.

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Final Empire Leads Mistborn Franchise

Brandon Sanderson's The Final Empire, the first installment of the Mistborn series, occupies the number five spot in this specific ranking context due to its foundational role rather than its highest score. Published in 2006, the novel marked Sanderson's second published work but served as the true beginning of his prolific career. The Mistborn franchise celebrated its twentieth anniversary recently, expanding from an initial trilogy into four additional novels and a novella, with further installments planned. The Final Empire currently holds the second-highest average rating of 4.48 stars among all Mistborn books, yet it remains the most rated by a significant margin. It is approaching 1.1 million ratings, with nearly 80,000 users actively reading it and over a million more listing it on their to-read shelves.

Rhythm Of War Shows Stormlight Strength

The Stormlight Archive represents Sanderson's second major ongoing franchise, set within his overarching Cosmere Universe. He has planned ten novels for this series, with five released so far alongside two novellas. Rhythm Of War, the fourth book in the series, ties for fourth place with a rating of 4.56 stars. Despite its high score, it has been rated substantially less than its counterpart in the Mistborn series, receiving just under 275,000 ratings. The response remains overwhelmingly positive, with 64 percent of readers awarding five stars and 27 percent giving four stars. Less than 9 percent of users expressed lukewarm or dissatisfied feelings about the book, indicating that the Stormlight series maintains consistent quality through its existing volumes.

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Hero Of Ages Tops Mistborn Ratings

The third and final book of the original Mistborn trilogy, The Hero of Ages, currently stands as the highest-rated entry in that series. It holds a 4.56-star average based on just north of 650,000 ratings. User sentiment is particularly strong, with 65 percent of readers giving it a perfect five-star rating and 26 percent awarding four stars. Reviews frequently describe the experience as emotionally exhausting but extremely satisfying, with some readers reporting that they screamed or cried while finishing the book. One user remarked that no one writes fantasy like Brandon Sanderson does, noting that the narrative changed them. Despite approximately two thousand one-star reviews, the vast majority of Goodreads users consider it an essential read in modern fantasy.

Oathbringer Leads Stormlight Series

Oathbringer, the third novel in the Stormlight Archive, secures the number three position with a rating of 4.59 stars. It holds a slim margin of 0.03 points over Rhythm Of War and has been rated nearly 150,000 more times. The reception is nearly as strong as the Mistborn finale, with 67 percent of readers awarding five stars and one-quarter giving four stars. Negative feedback is minimal, with two-star and one-star ratings combining to make up less than 2 percent of the total. Only 5 percent of users reported a mediocre experience, reinforcing the notion that Sanderson's long-form storytelling continues to resonate deeply with his audience across different series and decades.