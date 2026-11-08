Top-Ranked Teams Bounce Back With Routs on Payback Saturday: Puck Drop

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Providence combined to outscore their opponents who had earned at least a tie in their weekend series opener, 19-1.

Michigan State sophomore defenseman Sean Barnhill challenges Boston University sophomore forward Ben Merrill for the puck on Nov. 7, 2026 at Munn Arena. | Evan Peacock/Boston University AthleticsLeading the way was No. 1 Wisconsin, which after skating to a 1-1 tie and then winning the extra point in the shootout on Thursday, left no doubt in the series finale at rival Minnesota.

Defenseman Jack Phelan scored his first two career goals for Wisconsin and Luke Osburn had a goal and two assists as the Badgers took the season finale 6-0. Ryan Botterill, Dylan Compton and Bruno Idzan also scored, while Gavin Morrissey and JJ Wiebusch both had a pair of assists.

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Meanwhile, No. 3 Michigan State bounced back from its loss to No. 13 Boston University on Friday by splitting the series with a 5-0 victory at Munn Arena. The Spartans jumped on the Terriers, scoring just 32 second in the game, and had a 16-7 margin in shots during the first period, but only with Gavin O'Connell’s goal 32 seconds in to show for it.

Also scoring were freshman Ethan Belchetz and sophomore Eric Nilson in the second period, and sophomore Cayden Lindstrom and junior Shane Vansaghi in the third. Freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen, who was pulled in the series opener, earned his first collegiate shutout by making 25 saves.

Finally, junior forward Logan Sawyer had his first career hat tricks and four points as No. 9 Providence earned a split with No. 20 Connecticut with an 8-1 rout at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Jack Parsons made 23 saves to get the win and Jonathan Fauchon and Aleksi Kivioja both scored two goals, with the former notching one while shorthanded. The Friars jumped out to a 4-0 lead and have outscored opponents 14-3 in the first period this season.

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They had a 39-24 edge in shots as the Huskies used three goaltenders. Sealed the deal in the third with Sawyer's first career hat trick and the second goals of the game for Fauch and Kivi! No. 10 North Dakota notched its first win against a ranked opponent, 4-1 over No. 5 Western Michigan. Junior forward Cody Croal had two goals, Cole Reschny and Gavin Lindberg also scored, and Jan Špunar made 17 saves at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Zam Plante and Ty Hanson scored as No. 6 Minnesota Duluth earned a split with Miami, 2-1. Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin secured his 500th career win, becoming the 18th Division I coach to reach the milestone. No. 19 Army saw its six-game winning streak against Division-I opponents snapped by Air Force, 2-0. Dominik Wasik stopped all 25 shots for the shutout at Cadet Ice Arena.

Carter Morris scored the first of his two goals in the first period and Mason Martin notched a 30-save shutout as Team USA defeated Czechia 3-0 to win the capture the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Championship. Cameron Evans had an empty-net goal to cap the scoring. The win marked the seventh time the U.S. has won the tournament, and first since 2022.

The U.S. Women’s National Team faces Germany on Sunday in its second preliminary-round game of the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark. Puck drop is set for 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed live on NHL Network. On the same weekend his brother Michael notched four points and a shootout winner against their former school Boston College, Boston Bruins forwardNovember 8, 1924: Hall of Fame goaltender Johnny Bower was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

November 8, 1934: Long before the Blues, the NHL played its first game in St. Louis as the Eagles hosted the Blackhawks at the Coliseum. The Eagles lost 3-1 and went on to fold after their first, and only, season. November 8, 1942: Hall of Fame right wing Maurice “Rocket” Richard scored his first NHL goal as the Montreal Canadiens crushed the New York Rangers 10-4.

November 8. 1952: Rocket Richard became the NHL’s all-time leader goal scorer, No. 325 to break the tie with Nels Stewart, as the Canadiens beat the Blackhawks 6-4. Richard went on to finish with 544 career goals. November 8, 1959: North Dakota defenseman Marc Chorney was born in Fort William, Ontario. November 8, 1968: Western Michigan right wing Keith Jones was born in Brantford, Ontario.

November 8, 1978: Bobby Orr officially announced his retirement from the NHL at the age of 30. He’s the only defenseman to ever win the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in scoring. He did it twice, in 1970 and 1975. November 8, 1978: Former Cornell goaltender Ken Dryden notched the first of five shutouts during his final season as the visiting Montreal Canadiens doused the Washington Capitals 6-0.

November 8, 1981: In their first regular-season game at Boston Garden following their famous brawl that resulted in 409 total penalty minutes , the Minnesota North Stars snapped their 35-year game winless streak on the Bruins’ home ice with a 4-1 victory. Former Minnesota Gophers and Team USA center Steve Christoff and former Wisconsin center Mike Eaves both scored for the North Stars.

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November 8, 1985: Former New Hampshire right wing Dave Lumley notched the second, and final, hat trick of his career as Edmonton blew out Vancouver 13-0. How many goals did Wayne Gretzky have? None. But he did have four assists.

November 8, 1992: Former Michigan State left wing Mike Donnelly had a hat trick, and so did teammates Luc Robitaille and Jari Kurri as the Los Angeles Kings decimated San Jose on its home ice, 11-4. November 8, 1997: Phil Housley became just the second U.S.-born player to score 1,000 points in the NHL. His assist helped Washington defeat Edmonton 2-1.

November 8, 1998: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios became the Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time penalty minutes leader when he twice went to the box in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. His 1,444 total minutes dethroned former Denver defenseman Keith Magnuson. November 8, 2003: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched win No. 406 during a 4-1 victory over Edmonton to move into sixth place on the NHL’s all-time win list. He eventually finished in fourth with 484 wins.

November 8, 2005: Former Wisconsin goaltender Curtis Joseph made 26 saves to lead a 4-2 victory for Phoenix against Minnesota to move into a tie for eighth on the NHL's career win list. November 8, 2010: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Dino Ciccarelli, Cammi Granato, Angela James, Jimmy Devallano and Daryl 'Doc' Seman. Induction weekend at the Hockey Hall of Fame is under way for Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke.

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.

” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.