The federal prosecutor oversaw a “grand conspiracy” probe of ex-Obama admin officials who allegedly pushed claims of collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential camp…

WASHINGTON — The top federal prosecutor in South Florida resigned Friday, months after being tapped to oversee aamong ex-Obama administration officials to push claims of collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russia n government.

“United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones submitted his resignation from the Department of Justice,” Attorney General Todd BlancheUS Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones speaks at a press conference at Florida International University in Miami on Oct. 19. “We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including the indictment of Raúl Castro,” Blanche said.

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“Jason has served the Department multiple times over his distinguished career, and we thank him for his service to this country. ” United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones submitted his resignation from the Department of Justice.

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We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including…The grand conspiracy investigation, begun in August 2025, led to subpoenas of former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey. People familiar with the probe said that it had lost steam in recent months under the leadership of former DC US Attorney Joe diGenova, who was accused of “slow-rolling” indictments and getting lost down “rabbit holes.

”USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect DiGenova resigned as head of the investigation Sept. 10, telling The Post in a phone interview: “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem. ”