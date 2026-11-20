Discover the three best new Prime Video series to watch this weekend. The Rings of Power, The Chosen, and Love In Disguise dominate streaming charts with new episodes and high ratings.

Prime Video users have three standout options for binge-watching this weekend, specifically from November 20 to 22, 2026. The platform continues to offer a diverse array of high-quality content, ranging from major franchise hits like The Terminal Series and Reacher to beloved coming-of-age dramas such as Campus Drivers and Off Campus. However, the most compelling choices for immediate viewing are an epic fantasy, a historical drama, and a romantic thriller that are currently generating significant audience engagement and streaming momentum.

The Rings Of Power Season 3 Finale

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stands as the number one most-watched series on Prime Video globally, with season three nearing its conclusion. Amazon has already released six of the eight planned episodes for this season, with the two-part finale scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, November 25. This installment represents the highest critical acclaim for the franchise so far, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent, which marks a slight improvement over season one's 84 percent and season two's 85 percent ratings.

Also read The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Dominates Streaming Charts

The series has already been officially confirmed for a fourth season, signaling strong continued investment from Amazon in the high-fantasy universe. Despite receiving mixed reactions from some audience segments, The Rings of Power remains undeniably popular, holding the record for the streamer's biggest premiere of all time. The show's success is attributed to its talented cast and expansive world-building, making it the top recommendation for viewers seeking premium fantasy entertainment this weekend.

The Chosen Season 6 Biblical Drama

The Chosen has reclaimed its position as a top trending series on Prime Video worldwide following the premiere of season six on Sunday, November 15. The epic historical series, which depicts the life of Jesus as described in the Bible, has become one of the most-viewed original series in the platform's history, surpassing 300 million views across its first five seasons alone. The new season chronicles one of the darkest periods in the protagonist's life, focusing on the events of his final 24 hours.

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The series has already been renewed for a seventh and final season, ensuring its legacy will continue. Currently ranking number two on Prime Video's United States streaming chart and sixth worldwide, The Chosen demonstrates enduring momentum since its initial debut in 2019. The show has achieved a near-perfect 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and boasts a remarkable 9.1 score on IMDb, placing it just outside the platform's top 50 television shows of all time.

While the series contains obvious religious themes that may not appeal to every viewer, it remains one of the most talked-about and highly-rated dramas available on the streaming service. Its sustained popularity and critical acclaim highlight its significance in the current television landscape, offering viewers a deeply engaging narrative experience that continues to draw large audiences.

Love In Disguise Romantic Thriller

Love In Disguise is a popular romantic Korean drama series that is nearing the end of its first season, with the finale episode set to arrive on Tuesday, November 24. The twelve-part series premiered in mid-October and has emerged as one of the most viral new releases on Prime Video during the fall of 2026. It currently ranks number three on the platform's worldwide viewership chart, celebrated for its high entertainment value and the undeniable, infectious on-screen chemistry between its lead actors.

The narrative follows a developing romance between a wealthy businessman and his new secretary, though her identity is far more complex than it appears. A former special forces officer, she is secretly working undercover to investigate a murder case in which her boss is a primary suspect. The plot thickens as her covert identity involves disguising herself as a man, which reveals repressed sexual interests within her boss, adding layers of tension and intrigue to the romantic storyline.

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With ten episodes already available, now is the optimal time to binge the current content before the final two episodes are released early next week. The series' rapid rise to the top of the charts underscores its appeal to fans of romantic thrillers and dramas. For viewers seeking additional streaming options, ScreenRant also provides weekend guides for other major platforms, including Netflix, Paramount+, and HBO Max, ensuring there are plenty of quality shows to explore across different services during this weekend.