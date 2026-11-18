A shoulder injury robbed Carlos Lagrange of the chance to make his major league debut in 2026, but a few months later, he is one step closer anyway.

A shoulder injury robbed Carlos Lagrange of the chance to make his major league debut in 2026, but a few months later, he is one step closer anyway.

The Yankees added their top pitching prospect to the 40-man roster Tuesday, along with left-hander Kyle Carr and outfielder Garrett Martin, protecting them from being selected in the Rule 5 draft if it happens once the impending lockout is lifted. Lagrange, the flame-throwing 23-year-old right-hander, made a strong impression on the Yankees in his first big league spring training this year and then nearly parlayed that into a call-up in the second half after the club decided to transition him from a starter to a reliever so he could help the bullpen.

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Carr, 24, had a 4.58 ERA across 90 ¹/₃ innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He was a third-round pick in 2023.

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Martin, a 26-year-old undrafted free agent, is coming off a breakout season in which the right-handed slugger batted .270 with a .911 OPS and 24 home runs in 71 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Also Tuesday, the Yankees claimed right-hander Chase Hampton off waivers from the Orioles, bringing back their former top pitching prospect after designating him for assignment when they needed to open a 40-man roster spot in September.