Top-Performing CTE Program at LAUSD Empowers Students with Real-World Healthcare Training

The patient care pathway at Bravo Medical Magnet High School, a top performing CTE program at LAUSD, offers diverse career opportunities within the healthcare sector. The program's hands-on training and in-depth education empower students to tackle real-world scenarios, preparing them for a successful post-graduation journey.

The patient care pathway at Bravo Medical Magnet High School , one of the top performing CTE programs at LAUSD, was highlighted for its effectiveness. The program offers students a range of career opportunities within the healthcare sector, including sports medicine and patient care.

By providing in-depth training and hands-on experience, the pathway empowers students to tackle real-world scenarios with confidence and preparedness. Moreover, a new study found that career and technical education pathways can significantly boost college readiness, particularly when combined with academic coursework





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Career And Technical Education Los Angeles Unified School District Bravo Medical Magnet High School Patient Care Pathway Sports Medicine Upgrade Pathways

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