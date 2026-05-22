Top Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Items Worth Adding to Your Cart

The Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is known for offering superior and stylish discounts, and this year is no exception. While some deals may seem overpriced, many are actually far more affordable than they appear. Among the hottest items on sale now are sneakers, stud earrings, structured dresses, chic graphic tees, and eye-catching spotted designs.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is back and it is live until June 1, 2026. The retailer has rare discounts on fashion, shoes, beauty, and more. Some of the best and most stylish pieces are already selling out, so if you want a refreshing wardrobe, you should not wait to shop.

As a fashion editor and someone who is restocking their own wardrobe with cute summer clothes, I have already begun sifting through items, compiling a small but potent list of those worthy of adding to your cart. Here are my top picks





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Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Sneakers Stud Earrings Structured Dresses Chic Graphic Tees Spotted Designs Dresses Shorts Pajama Jeans Pajama Dries Snapsewrs Adidas Sneakers Free People Coach Monogram Jeans Medium Wool V-Neck Sweater Journo Cardigan Medium-Sized Vintage-Inspired Pair

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