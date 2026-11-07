Top NJ high school soccer coach suspended in champagne controversy

The coach of the No.1 girls high-school soccer team in New Jersey has been suspended after popping champagne on school grounds following a milestone victory. Paul VI coach Karen Anderson will serve…

The coach of the No.1 girls high-school soccer team in New Jersey has been suspended after popping champagne on school grounds following a milestone victory.

Paul VI coach Karen Anderson will serve a one-game ban after a video was posted on social media showingfollowing her 100th career victory Thursday, according to NJ.com. Paul VI, the two-time defending state champions, defeated Notre Dame, 2-0, in the South Jersey, Non-Public A quarterfinals. Anderson will serve her suspension when Paul VI faces Immaculata in a sectional semifinal matchup Monday in Haddonfield.

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Karen Patruno Anderson/Facebook “While Coach Anderson did not consume the contents of the bottle, Paul VI does not condone this behavior and recognizes the importance of upholding the standards of conduct expected of our coaches,” Paul VI said Friday in a statement. The school worked with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s governing body for high school sports, before announcing the one-game ban.

The NJSIAA “strictly prohibits coaches and players from being involved with alcohol during or after games on school property, with violations carrying a one-year suspension from tournament play and possible sanctions that could deny championship rights,” NJ.com reported. The video has since been deleted from social media, and Anderson told the news outlet that she did not drink from the bottle, which team parents gave her after the game.

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“I’m not surprised that it is coming to light given our success,” Anderson said in a phone interview with NJ.com “It’s really unfortunate that there are people out there looking for an opportunity to ruin all the hard work that I’ve put into this program. “There sure are a lot of people that would look for a target to take an opportunity.

It’s really unfortunate that somebody will find that one opportunity to jump on and try to take down everything that you have put into this. ” Paul VI is currently the top-ranked team in NJ.com’s statewide rankings, and is ranked No. 16 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Karen Patruno Anderson/Facebook