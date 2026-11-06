Top NFL Draft analyst fuels Arch Manning-USC transfer speculation

Someone tell Arch to learn the difference between the 101 and the 405 and start abusing his middle finger in traffic cause LA is calling.

You can’t spit in this country without hitting someone having an opinion on where Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning should go/do/stay following this season. If there was a Point Nemo Online University, we’re pretty sure someone will claim he should go there.

But this one? Well, this one is interesting and carries some star power along with it. On the “Move the Sticks Podcast,” Daniel Jeremiah and Bruce Feldman spoke about Manning’s future decision.

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“Where we are, it’s November 4th,” Jeremiah said on Wednesday. “If I told you Arch Manning next year: Texas, Portal, NFL, what would you say? ” Feldman rallied for the second option… before switching it up.

“I think portal,” he answered. “But I also look at it going ‘they have a lot of football to be played. ’ The part that gives me a little pause is Texas has not found a way to be consistent or remotely consistent. And if they can get that, they’re good enough on defense to make a playoff run.

And I think if you get Arch in the playoff, I’m like, does a guy really go into the playoff with a team and then all of a sudden go ‘eh, this isn’t working out, I’m gonna go someplace else. ’ Because everything I’ve heard is that he really likes it there.

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“The question though is, ‘is there something better for me? ’” “Can I give you a place, Bruce? ” Jeremiah suddenly asked.

“Is it Georgia? ” “No,” the host answered quickly.

“I don’t know if you have an electric car or a gas car. So whether it’s one charge or a tank of gas, you can get there from your house and they have an absolute freak show tight end a couple of freak show receivers. ” And where is this? USC.

“And they’ve got – if he survives and can get through the season – they’ve got a head coach who’s made productive Heisman Trophy first overall pick quarterbacks for all the criticism of Lincoln Riley,” Jeremiah continued. “The track record there’s pretty good. If I were Arch and you decide that that’s not the place for you that would be awfully tempting as they have a quarterback that’s going to be leaving.

” That’s right, the University of Southern California, home of basketball star JuJu Watkins. Imagine the sort of billboards along Figuroa Street of the two sport powerhouses. Los Angeles sports fans would legitimately lose their marbles. You can’t spit in this country without hitting someone having an opinion on where Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning should go/do/stay following this season.

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If there was a Point Nemo Online University, we’re pretty sure someone will claim he should go there. View this post on X “I think portal,” he answered.

“But I also look at it going ‘they have a lot of football to be played. ’ The part that gives me a little pause is Texas has not found a way to be consistent or remotely consistent. And if they can get that, they’re good enough on defense to make a playoff run.

And I think if you get Arch in the playoff, I’m like, does a guy really go into the playoff with a team and then all of a sudden go ‘eh, this isn’t working out, I’m gonna go someplace else. ’ Because everything I’ve heard is that he really likes it there.

“No,” the host answered quickly. “I don’t know if you have an electric car or a gas car. So whether it’s one charge or a tank of gas, you can get there from your house and they have an absolute freak show tight end a couple of freak show receivers.

”“And they’ve got – if he survives and can get through the season – they’ve got a head coach who’s made productive Heisman Trophy first overall pick quarterbacks for all the criticism of Lincoln Riley,” Jeremiah continued.

“The track record there’s pretty good. If I were Arch and you decide that that’s not the place for you that would be awfully tempting as they have a quarterback that’s going to be leaving. ” That’s right, the University of Southern California, home of basketball star JuJu Watkins. Imagine the sort of billboards along Figuroa Street of the two sport powerhouses. Los Angeles sports fans would legitimately lose their marbles.