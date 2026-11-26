Discover the best new Paramount+ episodes dropping this weekend, featuring fresh installments of Dexter Resurrection Season 2, Yellowjackets Season 4, and Tulsa King Season 4 across crime thrillers.

Paramount+ is delivering a potent lineup of gripping crime thrillers and acclaimed mystery series this weekend, specifically from November 27 through November 29, 2026. Subscribers can access multiple new episodes of the platform's highest-rated trending shows, creating a compelling array of streaming options for the holiday period. This strategic release schedule ensures that fans of serialized drama have immediate access to critical plot developments across several genres.

Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Midpoint Arrival

Dexter Resurrection releases its fifth episode of season two on Friday, November 27, 2026, marking the exact midpoint of the ten-episode season. The series has climbed to number eight on Paramount+'s worldwide viewership chart, maintaining strong audience engagement despite a slight rating adjustment. While season one achieved a near-perfect 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the current season holds an 85% approval rating, reflecting consistent critical appreciation for the narrative shift. The story follows the notorious fictional serial killer as he operates in New York City, targeting a new group of murderers including Dan Stevens as the Five Borough Killer and Brian Cox as the New York Ripper. This new urban setting allows the protagonist to form a dynamic partnership with Uma Thurman's character Charlie, diverging from his usual solitary methods. Complications arise when former Miami Metro PD associate Joey Quinn arrives to investigate the disappearance of a billionaire obsessed with serial killers, adding political tension to the central murder hunt. Viewers who have not yet begun this season have an ideal opportunity to catch up before the second half of the storyline unfolds.

Also read Top 30 Colorado High School Basketball Players to Watch for Winter 2026 Season

Yellowjackets Final Season Narrative Conclusion

Yellowjackets begins its fourth and final season run with a second episode airing on Friday, November 27, 2026, advancing the timeline toward its official conclusion in January 2027. The survival thriller has garnered significant acclaim, earning a total of ten Emmy nominations and maintaining an impressive 89% Rotten Tomatoes score. The ensemble cast, featuring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, and Sophie Thatcher, navigates a complex dual-timeline narrative that juxtaposes a high school soccer team's struggle for survival in the Canadian wilderness against their adult lives. This Lord of the Flies-inspired premise explores the psychological aftermath of the plane crash, offering one of the most compelling dramatic arcs on the platform. The remaining episodes will resolve the lingering mysteries and character arcs that have defined the series since its inception, providing a definitive end to the saga. Subscribers who are new to the series have ample time to binge the previous seasons before the final chapters are revealed at the start of the new year.

Tulsa King Season 4 Expansion and Future Spinoffs

Tulsa King releases its seventh episode of season four on Friday, November 27, 2026, continuing its trajectory as one of the most successful original series on Paramount+ since its premiere in 2022. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show has secured a fifth season renewal and a new spinoff titled Frisco King, which will star Samuel L. Jackson and premiere next month. This current season focuses on the escalating conflicts surrounding Dwight Manfredi's criminal enterprises, with the narrative questioning which crew members will survive to transition into the New York setting planned for season five. The tension intensifies as Dwight deals with threats from his former New York mob associates while managing his growing business interests in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sylvester Stallone delivers a commanding performance as the former mobster attempting to rebuild his empire in a region hostile to his presence. The remaining three episodes of this year will likely resolve major conflicts and set the stage for the geographical shift and character departures expected in the next iteration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Streaming Platform Strategy and Viewer Engagement

The simultaneous release of new episodes across these three distinct franchises demonstrates Paramount+'s commitment to retaining subscribers through high-quality, genre-specific content. ScreenRant highlights Taylor Sheridan's involvement in Tulsa King as a key driver of the platform's success, citing it as a top recommendation for binge-watching during the Thanksgiving weekend. The strategic timing of these releases coincides with increased viewership patterns associated with holiday breaks, maximizing audience reach and engagement metrics. By offering a mix of established hits and critically acclaimed sequels, the platform caters to diverse audience preferences ranging from psychological horror to organized crime dramas. This approach reinforces the value proposition of the streaming service, encouraging long-term subscription retention through consistent, high-caliber programming updates.

Future Release Schedule and Anticipated Developments

Looking ahead, the conclusion of these seasons will serve as a bridge to upcoming narrative arcs and expanded universes within the Paramount+ ecosystem. The Dexter Resurrection season finale is scheduled for release next month, promising to resolve the current New York investigation and potentially set up future iterations of the franchise. Similarly, the final season of Yellowjackets will conclude in January 2027, closing the book on a decade-long character study that has redefined the survival genre. For Tulsa King, the momentum will shift toward the New York storyline in season five and the introduction of the Frisco King spinoff, expanding the Sheridan-produced crime universe. These upcoming developments indicate a sustained investment in premium drama series, ensuring that viewers have compelling reasons to remain subscribed and engaged with the platform's content library throughout the coming year.