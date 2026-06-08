A curated list of the top new movies and TV shows to stream this June 8-11 week, including a black comedy, an animated series, and a drama about three friends supporting each other.

That's good news for you since there's always something new to watch - or an underrated gem you may have missed the first time around.

A curated list of some of the top new movies and TV shows you should stream this June 8-11 week has been compiled. The list includes a black comedy that explores an age-gap romance, an animated series about a crew of astronauts stalked by an alien shapeshifter, and a drama about three friends supporting each other through thick and thin in their small South Carolina town.

The list also features a live-action adaptation of a wildly popular animated series and a TV show about a young girl learning about the





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Top New Movies And TV Shows June 8-11 Week Black Comedy Animated Series Drama Entertainment

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