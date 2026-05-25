Top neurosurgeon suspended after sex with vulnerable patient and prescribing addictive painkillers

A tribunal has suspended Dr Chirag Patel, a top neurosurgeon, after he had sex with a vulnerable female patient and prescribed her addictive painkillers. The patient, referred to as Patient A, was in a period of psychosis when she entered into the relationship with the surgeon. The tribunal concluded that the doctor had shown a reckless disregard for patient safety and had not shown sufficient understanding of why he behaved as he did.

A top neurosurgeon has been suspended after having sex with a vulnerable female patient and prescribing her addictive painkillers . Dr Chirag Patel , who worked at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff , first operated on the woman referred to as Patient A to remove the damaged part of a disc in her spine, a tribunal heard.

He then started a sexual relationship with her in 2019 after performing a further surgery the same year. By February 2023 their relationship had deteriorated, and Patient A reported the surgeon to the police who instead notified Cardiff and Vale health board. Dr Patel last month admitted the sexual relationship and sending the patient explicit images, as well as prescribing the vulnerable patient drugs including addictive muscle relaxant Diazepam.

The panel concluded that the doctor had shown a reckless disregard for patient safety, continuing with prescriptions even after she had missed appointments and neglecting to tell her GP or even make a note in her records. The doctor had put his personal interests above the patient's proper care and has been handed an eight-month suspension to protect the public from the risks posed by misconduct.

The surgeon claimed he was going through marital difficulties when his relationship with the patient began, but the panel was not convinced. Dr Patel said he felt panicked and unable to break off the relationship due to fear of losing his job and the impact it would have on his other patients





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Dr Chirag Patel Top Neurosurgeon Suspended Sex Vulnerable Patient Addictive Painkillers NHS Wales Cardiff University Hospital Of Wales Patient Safety Misconduct

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