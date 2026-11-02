Top Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend: Happy's Place and More

Discover the best new and returning series on Netflix this weekend, including Happy's Place Season 3, Below, and East of Eden.

October delivered a robust slate of entertainment for global audiences, establishing a high bar for November viewing. The month featured major hits such as the return of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This alongside other critically acclaimed titles.

Leading Recommendations For Viewers

Hipster Magazine highlights three essential shows to binge-watch this weekend on the streaming platform. These selections span genres from heartwarming sitcoms to dramatic adaptations and mystery miniseries. Each title offers distinct storytelling that appeals to diverse audience preferences and tastes.

Also read UCLA into top 5, Ohio State out of top 10, New Mexico earns first AP ranking

Happy's Place Season Three Details

Happy's Place recently debuted its third season on NBC late last month, offering viewers a comforting return to familiar characters. The series stars Reba McEntire as Bobbie, who inherits a restaurant from her late father only to discover she must share ownership with a newly discovered half-sister. This premise drives the narrative chaos and comedic tension throughout the episodes.

The cast includes Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk. Their performances anchor a show defined by clever writing and memorable character dynamics. Fans of traditional network comedy will find this series particularly engaging in the current streaming landscape.

Advertisement

Below And East Of Eden Highlights

Beneath the surface of the October lineup sits Below, a six-episode miniseries created by Jesse McKeown. Known for his work on The Umbrella Academy, McKeown brings a unique vision to this gripping narrative. The limited series format allows for tight pacing and concentrated storytelling.

Florence Pugh leads the adaptation of East of Eden, bringing literary depth to the screen. Her performance anchors a story that explores complex family dynamics and moral conflicts. These titles provide substantial content for viewers seeking more serious dramatic fare.

Streaming Availability And Access

While Happy's Place airs on NBC, the first season is currently available for streaming on Netflix. This accessibility allows new viewers to sample the show before catching up on the latest network broadcasts. The platform serves as a comprehensive hub for both original and licensed content.

All recommended titles are confirmed available on US Netflix as of the current reporting period. Viewers should check local listings for any regional variations in availability. The curated list ensures that subscribers can easily access these high-quality productions without navigating unnecessary clutter.