Explore the highest-rated Netflix originals including Mindhunter, Money Heist, Arcane, and the upcoming East of Eden. Discover why these shows define modern streaming excellence.

Arcane stands as the highest-rated Netflix show on IMDb, cementing its position as a pinnacle of animated storytelling within the streaming landscape. The series follows sisters Vi, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, and Powder, voiced by Ella Purnell, against the backdrop of the prosperous city of Piltover and the struggling undercity of Zaun. Their narrative explores deep social and political divides as the sisters find themselves on opposing sides of an escalating conflict driven by new technological advancements. Powder transforms into the unpredictable character Jinx, while Vi struggles to reconnect with her sister in a plot noted for its intricate animation and emotional depth.

East of Eden, an upcoming series based on John Steinbeck's novel, is scheduled for release in 2026 and focuses on the Trask family across multiple generations. The narrative begins with brothers Adam, portrayed by Christopher Abbott, and Charles, played by Mike Faist, whose relationship fractures due to their father's favoritism. The story takes a pivotal turn with the arrival of the mysterious Cathy Ames, portrayed by Florence Pugh, whose presence drastically alters the trajectory of the brothers' lives. Zoe Kazan adapted the screenplay with deep respect for her grandfather, who previously adapted the third act of the novel with James Dean over seventy years ago.

Also read David Fincher Explains Why Netflix Mindhunter Season 3 Was Cancelled

Performances from the lead actors in East of Eden are widely regarded as exceptional, with particular praise directed at Florence Pugh. Supporting cast members including Hoon Lee, Ciaran Hinds, and Joseph Zada deliver scene-stealing turns that enhance the production's literary weight. Critics argue that this adaptation represents one of the finest literary translations ever produced for television, capturing the complex themes of good versus evil. The series promises to explore generational family dynamics with thoroughness and satisfaction, elevating the classic material for modern screens.

Mindhunter remains a cult favorite within the Netflix library due to its unique approach to the crime genre, despite its cancellation after two seasons. Set in the late 1970s, the series followed FBI agents Holden Ford, played by Jonathan Groff, and Bill Tench, portrayed by Holt McCallany. They pioneered criminal profiling by interviewing imprisoned serial killers to understand their psychological motivations alongside psychologist Wendy Carr, played by Anna Torv. The show was produced and heavily directed by David Fincher, who helmed seven out of the nineteen total episodes.

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The series was characterized by its moody atmosphere and slow-burn pacing, which contrasted sharply with typical binge-worthy crime dramas. Despite its critical acclaim and the compelling chemistry between Groff and McCallany, the show did not meet Netflix's performance metrics for renewal. Consequently, the series concluded after its second season, with industry observers considering a continuation highly unlikely due to David Fincher exiting his association with the platform.

Money Heist achieved status as Netflix's first major international hit between 2017 and 2021, centered on a team of criminals recruited by The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte. The ensemble cast features Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, and Najwa Nimri, whose performances are credited with the show's global appeal. The visual identity, defined by Dali masks and red jumpsuits, combined with intense melodrama, resonated strongly with international audiences. The initial parts were originally aired on a Spanish television channel before being re-edited for the streaming platform.

Subsequent parts were produced with a significantly larger budget by Netflix, allowing for higher production values while maintaining the core essence of the story. The success of the series launched the careers of many cast members into high-profile international projects. It also spawned a Korean remake and a prequel spin-off series focusing on the character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso. The striking imagery and incredible melodrama made it an immediate audience favorite that paid off without losing the essence of the previous episodes.