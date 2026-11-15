Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Hits 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score on Netflix

Netflix dominates streaming with acclaimed originals. Explore the highest-rated Netflix movies including Roma and To All the Boys I've Loved Before based on Rotten Tomatoes data.

Netflix has achieved a new critical milestone with the release of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which has secured a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This achievement marks the highest possible rating for a streaming original film, surpassing previous top contenders like Roma and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which both held 96% ratings. The stop-motion animation from the legendary studio Aardman has resonated deeply with critics, validating the studio's consistent ability to blend whimsy with sharp satire.

The film acts as a glorious continuation of the beloved Wallace and Gromit franchise, effectively maintaining the high standards set by its predecessors. Critics have praised the movie for amplifying the iconic duo's charm while addressing modern societal concerns. Specifically, the narrative incorporates a satirical anti-artificial intelligence message that adds a contemporary layer to the classic British humor.

Also read 12 12 12 Premieres on Apple TV with 64% Rotten Tomatoes Score Starring Anthony Mackie

This perfect score underscores the immense creative freedom Netflix provides to its filmmakers and animation studios. By backing projects that might be considered niche or traditional in other contexts, the platform has fostered an environment where high-quality artistic works can thrive. Vengeance Most Fowl demonstrates that family-friendly animated features can achieve the same level of critical reverence as prestige dramas.

The timing of this release coincides with a broader trend of Netflix diversifying its catalog to include more varied genres and formats. The platform continues to distinguish itself by taking risks on diverse storytelling, from intense crime documentaries to heartfelt romantic comedies. This strategy has resulted in a robust portfolio that appeals to a wide array of global audiences and industry critics alike.

Advertisement

Historically, the 96% scores held by Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and the romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before were seen as benchmarks for Netflix original quality. Roma, for instance, was the first Netflix film to receive a Best Picture Oscar nomination, proving the streamer's capability to produce artistic brilliance. Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom also garnered universal acclaim, despite being snubbed for the top award.

The success of Vengeance Most Fowl suggests that Netflix's investment in creative talent yields enduring cultural value. As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, maintaining a high bar for original content remains crucial. The studio's willingness to finance unique projects ensures that its catalog continues to offer memorable experiences that withstand the test of time.

Critics and audiences alike have welcomed this latest addition to the Netflix library with enthusiasm. The film's ability to deliver both emotional depth and comedic brilliance has made it a standout title in the platform's history. It stands as a testament to the power of stop-motion animation and the enduring appeal of its central characters.

As Netflix looks toward future productions, the 100% score of Vengeance Most Fowl sets a high bar for upcoming releases. The platform's reputation for delivering high-quality, critically acclaimed content continues to grow. This achievement reinforces its position as a dominant force in modern cinema distribution and original content production.