Top Netflix Movies This Weekend: Smile, Reminders of Him, and Gone in the Night

Discover the best Netflix films this weekend, including the horror hit Smile, the Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders of Him, and the Winona Ryder thriller Gone in the Night.

The streaming platform Netflix has unveiled a compelling lineup of films for viewers to enjoy this weekend, featuring three distinct genres ranging from psychological horror to romance and mystery. This selection replaces previous recommendations like Air Force One and Whiplash, offering a fresh slate of rapidly growing performers for subscribers in the United States.

Colleen Hoover Romance Reminders of Him Debuts

Reminders of Him, an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover bestselling novel, currently ranks as the 2nd most-watched movie on Netflix nationwide in the United States. The film tells the story of Kenna, a character who leaves prison six years after being declared guilty of vehicular manslaughter for the death of her boyfriend Scotty.

Also read Reminders of Him Tops Netflix US Chart on November 11

Kenna attempts to make amends and reconnect with her now five-year-old daughter as she navigates life after incarceration. Unlike typical romance narratives, the film presents a protagonist who made a terrible mistake and must deal with the severe consequences of that decision.

The plot becomes increasingly intriguing as sparks fly between Kenna and Ledger, her late boyfriend's best friend. The couple must navigate complex emotional baggage and morality issues inherent in such a relationship, making it a gripping relationship drama for audiences.

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Horror Franchise Smile Arrives on Netflix

Smile, a supernatural horror movie that became a viral sensation, is set to debut on Netflix on Sunday, November 15. This addition to the streaming service marks the start of a new franchise and serves as a perfect popcorn flick for viewers watching alone or with company.

The film's unnerving premise involves a supernatural entity that manifests its presence by stapling disturbing grins onto people's faces. The main character finds herself locked in a race against time against a curse, striving to find a way to break it to survive.

Smile was a massive box office hit, grossing $217.4 million worldwide on a low budget of $17 million. The franchise continues with Smile 2, which was another financial success, grossing $138.1 million globally. The film promises to leave viewers scared of the dark and of other people.

Winona Ryder Stars in Mystery Thriller Gone in the Night

Gone in the Night, a 2022 mystery thriller, features Winona Ryder, one of Netflix's biggest stars known for her role as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. Before Ryder's return to the streamer in Stranger Things season 3, this R-rated film offers significant tension and has become the 10th most-watched film on the platform in the United States.

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Ryder portrays Kath, who embarks on a trip to a cabin in the woods with her boyfriend, Max. Upon arrival, they discover that another couple has already reserved the cabin. When both couples decide to share the location, a series of shocking events begins to unfold.

The film is directed by Eli Horowitz and written by Matthew Derby and Eli Horowitz. It is an ideal choice for those who enjoy mysteries filled with twists, especially with Ryder leading the action. The movie pairs well with Smile for a weekend of intense viewing on Netflix.