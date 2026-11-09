Top Moments From FOX NFL Veterans Day: Gronk's Stunt, Army-Navy Rivalry On Display

From Rob Gronkowski's latest stunt to a cool story on how one person enrolled at Army, here are the best moments from Sunday's Veterans Day show.

It was another successful Veterans Day show, as FOX NFL Sunday headed to both Army and Navy for the first time ever.

From inspiring stories to friendly competition between the academies, it was a fun-filled two-hour show that did not disappoint. The King of Veterans Day stunts took on a brand-new adventure at Army. Rob Gronkowski slid headfirst down a slide into the combat wave pool for the Survivor Gate 4 challenge, which all cadets must pass.

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Before Gronk completed the challenge, which was done in full combat boots and pants, Gronk pulled a brick from the bottom of the pool, with a message to the Cadets that said,"Combat uniform all next week.

"Just before Gronk slid headfirst into a pool in full combat gear, he went back to his roots and put the football pads back, but this time it was an Army uniform. What was thought to be a mystery person dressed head-to-toe in the Army’s brand-new green uniform was revealed to be Gronk when he took off his helmet in front of the cadets.

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While analysts like Julian Edelman, Gronk and Charles Woodson have had their fair share of football snaps, it was time to give Army the field. Setting up for a quick drive, Edelman, Gronk and Woodson joined a group of Cadets for a touchdown that resulted in a Gronk spike. As if the rivalry on the football field wasn’t enough, the cadets and midshipmen brought the rivalry to Sunday’s show.

One representative from each academy went head-to-head in a rope-climbing race from both on-site locations. In the end, Army earned the bragging rights in a tight race. Ahead of Sunday's games, FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi highlighted cadet Taylor Flowers and her inspirational journey to West Point.

After multiple rejections, Flowers finally got her chance on her third application and has since become an inspiring cadet sergeant in her third year at West Point.2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First RoundGiants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To ColtsNFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move? Giants QB J.J.

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