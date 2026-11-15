Top Marvel Pairings for Future MCU Buddy Movies

Explore the best comic book duos like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Spider-Man and Wolverine, and Black Panther with Storm that could form the next great MCU buddy movie franchise.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has established itself as the dominant force in modern superhero cinema, yet it has largely neglected a specific subgenre beloved by comic book readers: the buddy movie. While the franchise has successfully launched solo hero narratives and large-scale ensemble films featuring teams, it has rarely focused on intimate, two-person dynamics where only heroes team up to save the day. This gap in the cinematic landscape presents a significant opportunity for future storytelling that has historically driven high sales and critical acclaim in the source material.

Heroes for Hire Comic Origins

Marvel created a dedicated duo book for Luke Cage and Danny Rand in the 1970s to boost the individual sales of their respective titles, a strategy that worked perfectly. The partnership evolved from their individual series into Heroes for Hire, solidifying their connection as a legendary team. The original dynamic began with a tense hostage situation involving Misty Knight, which forced Cage to interact with Iron Fist. Their subsequent team-up ran as a three-part arc in issues #48-50, during which the book was retitled, marking the beginning of their iconic odd-couple relationship built on sharp banter and contrasting personalities.

Also read Avengers Endgame Encore Top Stream as Marvel Builds to Doomsday

Netflix Legacy and Streaming Potential

Both Luke Cage and Iron Fist previously headlined their own Netflix Marvel shows, with Cage returning at the end of Season 2 and Iron Fist scheduled for Season 3. This existing history on streaming platforms provides a clear blueprint for a Heroes for Hire series on Disney+ or a standalone movie. David Walker and Sanford Greene recently reunited the pair in a series that depicted Cage as a family man and Rand as a playboy, proving that their chemistry remains potent even after years of narrative separation. Disney has every reason to capitalize on this proven audience interest.

Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel Bond

Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel began their friendship after Rogue stole Carol Danvers powers and most of her memory in issue #10 from 1981. Spider-Woman saved Carol and brought her to the X-Men so Professor X could help with her mental blanks, establishing a bond that strengthened when Jessica Drew stood by Carol during her confrontation with the Avengers regarding Marcus. This partnership offers a grounded, private detective style narrative rather than a cosmic adventure, though Sony currently controls the rights to Spider-Woman, creating a legal hurdle for Marvel Studios.

Advertisement

Nova and Star-Lord Space Dynamics

The modern version of Peter Quill debuted in issue #8 in 2004 as an inmate at the Kyln space prison, while Richard Rider has been around since 1976. The two men eventually teamed up in Annihilation, where Star-Lord served alongside Nova as the resistance key tactician, forming a friendship defined by contrasting ideals and entertaining dialogue. With Nova set to debut in the MCU soon and Star-Lord already established in the Guardians of the Galaxy, a buddy film leveraging their comedic and tactical dynamic is a natural next step for the studio.

Spider-Man and Wolverine Time Travel

Spider-Man teamed up with the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but his best partner in history is easily Wolverine, who first appeared alongside him in the one-shot Spider-Man vs. Wolverine from 1986. A miniseries from 2010-2011 by Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert saw the two heroes in a massive time-travel adventure, settling in the Old West where Spider-Man fell in love before returning to the present day. This brilliant and entertaining story would make a perfect MCU stand-alone movie that explores deep character history beyond typical team-ups.

Black Panther and Storm Royal Union

In the comics, Black Panther and Storm fell in love and got married, creating a perfect union between the king of Wakanda and one of the most powerful mutants in existence. When Storm moved to Wakanda, she became one of its defenders, matching the impact she had with the X-Men. Although Black Panther ended their marriage during Avengers vs, the enduring political and romantic history of this couple offers a rich foundation for a high-stakes narrative that blends royal drama with superhero action, appealing to fans of both characters.