Explore innovative MagSafe and Qi2 accessories including multi-tools, keyboards, and e-readers that add practical utility to smartphones while ensuring device compatibility.

Black Shark has officially launched its Magnetic Phone Cooler, a new MagSafe and Qi2 accessory designed to combat overheating in smartphones during intensive tasks. Priced at $59.99 on Amazon, this cooling fan attaches directly to the back of compatible devices to maintain optimal operating temperatures.

The device targets frequent mobile gamers and media streamers who notice their phones heating up during extended usage periods. While early manufacturer claims suggested extreme cooling capabilities of up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, real-world testing confirms a significant and practical reduction in device heat without making the phone uncomfortably cold. Users report the fan effectively keeps iPhones around 42 degrees Fahrenheit during intense gaming sessions, offering a reliable alternative to passive cooling methods. The cooler requires a dedicated 40-watt power source to function effectively, meaning users must supply their own charging cable since the device itself does not charge the phone. This limitation means the accessory is best suited for stationary setups where the phone can remain plugged in while the cooling fan operates. The shape and placement of the cooler also mean it cannot be used simultaneously with most traditional MagSafe stands or car mounts. The Black Shark Magnetic Phone Cooler boasts a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 100 five-star reviews confirming its effectiveness. These user testimonials often highlight the tangible difference in device performance and comfort during long gaming marathons. The accessory fills a specific niche for enthusiasts who prioritize thermal management over the convenience of all-in-one charging solutions. The ecosystem of MagSafe accessories continues to expand beyond simple power banks and cases. Apple introduced MagSafe technology in 2020, revolutionizing how users interact with wireless charging and magnetic accessories. The standard now supports Qi2 compatibility, allowing a wider range of Android smartphones to utilize the magnetic attachment system. This shift has prompted manufacturers to develop creative solutions that go beyond basic utility. The Aulumu G05 Pro stands out as a complex accessory that functions as both a phone stand and a comprehensive multi-tool. Retailing for approximately $35.98 on Amazon with a 4.2-star rating, this device integrates a screwdriver, steel file, saw blade, SIM ejector, and utility knife into its frame. It effectively transforms a smartphone into a versatile instrument capable of handling minor repairs or emergency tasks. The kickstand mechanism also doubles as a protractor and a fidget spinner, adding a layer of entertainment to its utility. User feedback highlights the satisfaction derived from the spinner mechanism, with reviewers noting its superior feel and sound. One reviewer specifically mentioned that the feel and sound when spinning it is super satisfying and has not compromised the stand. However, the magnetic attachment strength varies depending on usage. While the magnet holds securely when used with a dedicated MagSafe case, direct attachment to bare phone bodies may prove unreliable for some users. Despite these minor drawbacks, many consumers consider the added functionality to justify the higher price point compared to basic stands. For users seeking a tactile typing experience, the Clicks Power Keyboard offers a nostalgic return to physical keypads. Priced at $149, this device attaches via MagSafe or Qi2, making it compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. It houses a 2,300 mAh battery, though a significant portion is reserved for powering the keyboard itself. This capacity positions it as a supplementary power source rather than a replacement for a dedicated portable battery pack. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth, allowing pairing with up to nine different devices, including smart TVs and gaming consoles like the PS5. An accompanying app enables users to adjust backlight settings and toggle wireless charging features. While some reviewers found on-screen typing to be faster and more accurate, the device appeals to those who value the versatility of a single device for multiple platforms. It requires users to rebuild muscle memory for old-school typing methods. Tom's Guide reviewer Jason England tested his typing skills and found he was significantly faster and more accurate with his phone screen, though he appreciated the versatility. Xteink has entered the market with a series of palm-sized e-readers designed to attach to smartphones via the MagSafe connector. The company offers three models in its Pocket eReader lineup, with prices ranging from $69 to $99. These devices do not draw power from the phone, ensuring that battery life remains unaffected during use. Each unit comes equipped with a 16 GB microSD card, sufficient for storing thousands of books, with expandable storage up to 256 GB. The X3 model features a 3.7-inch screen, while the X4 and X4 Pro models offer a slightly larger 4.3-inch display. Users can customize text fonts, sizes, and screen brightness. The X4 Pro is the only model in the series to include a built-in front light and touchscreen, making it the optimal choice for reading in low-light conditions. All models support the Xteink app for library management and reading progress tracking, providing a portable alternative to checking a smartphone for content. Reviews are generally pretty positive across all three Xteink Pocket eReader models on both Xteink's own online store and Amazon. Though it may be way too small for some users, its size makes it incredibly portable and a perfect alternative to checking your phone. One reviewer even claimed that this little gem cured their doom scrolling. However, many were critical of the firmware it ships with and suggested replacing it with open-source eReader software like CrossPoint or CrossInk. Another recent addition to the market is the MCON, a mobile controller made by Ohsnap that makes it easier to play games on your phone. Like the Clicks Power Keyboard, it attaches to the back of your phone and slides out when you need it for a better gameplay experience. The MCON has various features that allow you to customize it to your liking. At $149.99, the MCON is a luxury compared to other smartphone controllers and mounts that allow you to attach your phone to a gaming controller you already own. Some reviews also note that the MCON is a bit heavy, though considering how much is packed into its compact form, that's not surprising. Apple has not yet announced MagSafe-specific products tailored exclusively for the newer, shorter iPhone models. This omission creates a potential compatibility gap for users who have upgraded to these newer handsets. Existing accessories designed for previous generations may not fit correctly on the shorter hardware. Consumers are advised to verify compatibility before purchasing new magnetic gadgets or mounts to ensure a secure hold. The expansion of Qi2 support ensures that Android users can also benefit from this magnetic ecosystem. This cross-compatibility allows for a shared market for mounts, wallets, and power banks. Manufacturers are increasingly designing products that support both standards to maximize their addressable market. This trend simplifies the purchasing process for users who may switch between iOS and Android platforms in the future. The continued growth of the magnetic accessory market indicates a sustained demand for multi-functional devices. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that offer more than just a single utility. The success of items like the Aulumu G05 Pro and the Clicks Power Keyboard suggests that users are willing to pay a premium for versatility. As technology evolves, we can expect more innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with our mobile devices. Ultimately, the MagSafe and Qi2 ecosystems provide a robust foundation for accessory innovation. Whether through adding storage, cooling systems, or typing capabilities, these devices enhance the core functionality of smartphones. Users should carefully evaluate their specific needs and device compatibility before investing in new magnetic gear. The market continues to expand, offering solutions for nearly every conceivable use case.