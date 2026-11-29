His ex-wife described him as a materialistic “mama’s boy”

, severed one of her ears and left behind a bizarre to-do list as he plotted to cash in on her New York property, authorities say.

The elderly woman had been beaten to death, with investigators believing she was struck in the head with a blunt object at least 10 times. One of her ears had also been severed, Investigators allegedly found a handwritten to-do list left behind by Guilford that included reminders for “clothes, cash, car plates, and new cell” — items authorities believe may have been part of an attempted cover-up. Police also reportedly discovered numerous empty nitrous oxide canisters inside the home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigators believe Guilford had remained with his mother’s body for more than a day. Prosecutors allege Guilford killed his mother to inherit family property in New York. He was arrested the day after the grisly discovery and booked into Contra Costa County jail, where he is being held on $5 million bail. But his defense attorney, Daniel Horowitz, insists the allegations make no sense, arguing Guilford loved his mother and had no financial reason to kill her.