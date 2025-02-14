Top Justice Officials Resign After Case Against NYC Mayor Dropped

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle R. Sassoon, and two high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned following the decision to drop a corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The resignations triggered a wave of criticism and raised concerns about the Justice Department's handling of the case.

Vanita Gupta, the acting No. 2 official at the Justice Department, accepted Sassoon's resignation, and placed two assistant U.S. attorneys who worked the case on leave pending investigations of their conduct by the Office of the Attorney General and the department's Office of Professional Responsibility, according to a letter from Gupta obtained by NPR. 'You lost sight of the oath that you took when you started at the Department of Justice by suggesting that you retain a discretion to interpret the Constitution in a manner inconsistent with the policies of a democratically elected President and a Senate-confirmed Attorney General,' Gupta wrote in the letter. Later Thursday, John Keller, the acting head of the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, and Kevin Driscoll, the senior-most career Justice Department official leading the Criminal Division, also resigned after being asked to take over the Adams case, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. Last Monday, a letter made public called for federal charges against Adams to be shelved 'without prejudice.' Adams has long said he's innocent of any criminal wrongdoing. In federal court in Manhattan, the case alleged Adams used his official positions with New York City to leverage 'illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel.' Speaking at the White House, President Trump said he didn't personally request the charges against Adams to be dropped. Trump also suggested that Sassoon was fired, even though the letter from Gupta acknowledged her resignation. A former senior Justice Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely, called the fallout from the Adams case, 'the worst we've seen so far (from the new DOJ) and that's a high bar.' The former official said the idea of dropping the Adams case in this way was 'jaw dropping, shocking.





