Rep. Gregory Meeks raises concerns about U.S. alliances after Trump's summit with Xi and Putin. He also discusses Chinese espionage amid the Nvidia scandal.

Rep. Gregory Meeks raises concerns about U.S. alliances after Trump's summit with Xi and Putin. He also discusses Chinese espionage amid the Nvidia scandal. Rep.

Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. , speaks to reporters outside a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building in Washington on Nov. 10. Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned Thursday what President Trump accomplished in his summit with the leaders of China and Russia, warning that the meeting could undermine U.S. alliances.

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"I wish he had a plan and a strategy if he was going to meet with them and goals. Apparently, he does not," Meeks toldHis comments followed Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, which ended with few signs of progress on nuclear arms control or the war in Ukraine. Meeks said he feared the leaders were discussing dividing the world into spheres of influence, potentially sidelining U.S. allies.

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He also questioned the lack of meaningful agreements on nuclear weapons and artificial intelligence safety. Asked about the Nvidia scandal, Meeks said he would confront Xi over Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft and warn of possible retaliation. Meeks argued that U.S. diplomats should have raised concerns about Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft before the summit to establish clear goals for the talks.

In his conversation with NPR's A Martínez, Meeks also called for reducing tariffs on U.S. allies while pressing China to end its support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The radio interview was edited by J Mai and Olivia Hampton. The web version was adapted by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.