Top Horror Thriller Openings: Midsommar, Get Out, and More

A deep dive into the most gripping horror-thriller openings from Midsommar to Final Destination, analyzing how directors build immediate suspense and dread in their first scenes.

Horror thrillers demand an immediate grasp on the audience from the very first second of the film. The genre relies heavily on establishing a narrative hook, building intense suspense, and capturing viewer attention within the opening scene to ensure engagement for the remainder of the story. This specific requirement has produced some of the most memorable and chilling introductory moments in cinematic history.

Midsommar and Get Out Lead List

Ari Aster directed the 2019 cult classic Midsommar, a film that establishes him as a master of thematic horror. The movie functions as a modern equivalent to Robin Hardy's The Wicker Man, blending slow-burning tension with shocking narrative twists. Unlike its inspiration, Midsommar begins with a brutal tragedy involving the protagonist Dani, played by Florence Pugh. Her sister kills their parents and herself via carbon monoxide poisoning, triggering Dani's spiral into grief and madness. The scene transitions from quiet moments to graphic mass murder accompanied by haunting music, setting the tone for the film's unexpected brutality.

Also read Top Horror Book Recommendations: Gothic Roots and Modern Masters

Jordan Peele directed Get Out in 2017, marking his remarkable filmmaking debut and a pinnacle of late 2010s horror. The film is a psychological thriller known for its ambiguity and unconventional storytelling. Its opener features an ordinary Black man, portrayed by Lakeith Stanfield, walking down a dark street before being kidnapped by a mysterious figure in a knight's helmet. This sequence establishes no clear plot but grips the viewer with a bizarre kidnapping that remains unresolved for much of the story, creating a unique psychological experience.

Final Destination and Dawn of the Dead

James Wong directed the 2000 film Final Destination, which changed the horror landscape at the turn of the 21st century with its paranoia-inducing premise. The movie features a highly tense opening where high school student Alex Browning, played by Devon Sawa, experiences a premonition of a plane disaster before a class trip. Alex escapes the departure with a few others just before the plane explodes. This sequence is renowned for building tension through subtle foreshadowing and eerie leitmotifs, jump-starting an iconic horror franchise.

Advertisement

Zack Snyder directed the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, bringing a fast-paced and action-packed intensity to George Romero's 1978 original. The film opens with the lead heroine Ana, played by Sarah Polley, waking up to a world descending into chaos as the dead rise. The scene drops viewers directly into confusing mayhem, keeping the audience on edge. While other parts of the film may not match this intensity, the opening is considered one of the greatest in zombie cinema history.

A Quiet Place and Genre Impact

John Krasinski directed the 2018 sci-fi chiller A Quiet Place, which continues to define horror in the 21st century. The film exemplifies the genre's need for immediate audience engagement through its unique premise of silence and survival. Its opening sequence sets the stage for the constant threat that permeates the narrative, ensuring viewers remain terrified for the duration of the story.

These films demonstrate that the best horror openings occur when the thriller genre intersects with horror elements. The combination of suspense, atmosphere, and dread creates openings that are often more compelling than the rest of the movie. From the graphic tragedy in Midsommar to the eerie kidnapping in Get Out, each film uses its first minutes to hook the audience with unique psychological and visceral impacts.

The list includes ten specific examples, highlighting how directors use various techniques to achieve immediate immersion. Whether through premonitions, sudden violence, or mysterious abductions, these openings serve as crucial narrative tools. They not only introduce the central conflict but also establish the rules of the world the characters inhabit. This approach ensures that the audience is fully invested in the outcome from the start.

Advertisement

Looking at these films as a group, it is clear that successful horror-thrillers prioritize atmosphere and immediate stakes. Directors like Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, and James Wong understand that the opening scene is the most critical part of the film's structure. By establishing dread early, they ensure that the viewer remains captivated by the unfolding terror. These sequences have become benchmarks for the genre, influencing countless films that followed.