Top Home Run Props for Tuesday, June 16

Looking to get involved in the MLB prop market on Tuesday, June 16? There are a ton of ways to wager on specific players in MLB, and one of the most exciting is taking a player to hit a home run, something we do every day in the Daily Dinger column at SI Betting.

Looking to get involved in the MLB prop market on Tuesday, June 16? There are a ton of ways to wager on specific players in MLB , and one of the most exciting is taking a player to hit a home run, something we do every day in the Daily Dinger column at SI Betting.

New York Mets star Juan Soto highlights today's home run picks, as he's been on a heater as of late and is taking on a home-run prone starting pitcher in Cincinnati's Brady Singer. Soto isn't the only All-Star to consider on June 16, as Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also has a favorable matchup to leave the yard, even though he has struggled to hit for power in 2026.

Betting on home run props isn't easy - they're extremely tough to predict - which is why we preach responsible wagering here at SI Betting. These props are set at longer odds for a reason, and I mainly target them as a fun way to stay involved in some of these games. Here's a complete breakdown of the four top home run props with all 30 teams in action on Tuesday night.

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run is one of the top home run props on Tuesday night, with Soto having 15 home runs in the 2026 season and hitting over .400 with a pair of homers over the last week of action. The All-Star outfielder has dominated right-handed pitching, homering 11 times while posting a batting average over .300 and an OPS over 1.000.

That's a good sign for Soto on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, who are sending righty Brady Singer to the mound for Game 2 of this series. Singer has a 5.61 ERA in the 2026 season, allowing 17 home runs across 13 appearances. Soto has fared well against Singer in his career, going 4-for-10 with a double and an OPS of 1.000. He's never homered against Singer, but Great American Ball Park has the second-highest HR Mark in the league.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II is on his way to an All-Star nod in the 2026 season, hitting .303 with 14 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .850. Harris is hitting .319 with six home runs over his last 23 games (22 starts), and he's really fared well against right-handed pitching, hitting .312 with 10 of his 14 homers.

Now, he takes on San Francisco Giants righty Adrian Houser, who enters this start with a 5.54 ERA and 11 home runs allowed in 13 starts. Houser has struggled against Harris in his career, allowing the Braves star to go 3-for-8 (.375 batting average), though Harris has never taken him deep.

Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run is another top home run prop on Tuesday night, with Witt Jr. having not hit for power this season, but facing a pitcher who has struggled with the long ball. Washington's bullpen has given up 50 home runs in the 2026 season, and Foster Griffin has struggled with the long ball despite posting a 3.46 ERA.

The 30-year-old has given up 15 home runs in 14 appearances, allowing at least one home run in 10 of his starts. Witt Jr. is hitting .360 over the last week, and he's fared well against southpaws, posting a .323 batting average and a .924 OPS in the 2026 season.

Texas Rangers slugger Jake Burger has 12 home runs in the 2026 season, and he's been red hot over the last week, hitting over .300 with a pair of long balls. Burger has better splits against left-handed pitching in 2026 - he's facing righty Zebby Matthews on Tuesday night - but he does have eight of his home runs against righties.

This is a pretty intriguing matchup for the Rangers first baseman, as Matthews has a 5.20 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in just six starts in 2026





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MLB Home Run Props Juan Soto Bobby Witt Jr. Jake Burger

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