Top Heist Movies with Plot Twists Ranked by ScreenRant

ScreenRant ranks the best heist films featuring major plot twists. Explore how Red Notice, Den of Thieves, and Now You See Me deliver unexpected endings.

ScreenRant has compiled a definitive list of heist cinema that relies on surprising narrative turns to elevate the genre beyond standard action fare. The publication highlights that while precision planning defines many crime thrillers, it is the unpredictable twist ending that often transforms a good movie into a memorable one. This selection focuses on films where the final reveal recontextualizes the entire viewing experience for the audience.

The Mechanics of Narrative Surprise

Heist movies have long served as a staple of action cinema, providing audiences with intricate plans and cat-and-mouse chases between criminals and law enforcement. Films like Heat, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, demonstrate how deep character knowledge builds tension toward an inevitable confrontation. However, ScreenRant notes that adding a brilliant twist can make these stories feel earned rather than relying on simple shock value. These narrative devices allow viewers to see the film in a completely different light during subsequent rewatches.

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Red Notice Features Double Crosses

Released in 2021, Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson as FBI agent John Hartley, who investigates sophisticated art thefts involving three priceless golden eggs. Hartley arrests known art thief Nolan Booth, played by Ryan Reynolds, but becomes his cellmate in a Russian prison after being framed as an accomplice. In captivity, they encounter the enigmatic Bishop, portrayed by Gal Gadot, who controls the prison authorities and seeks the same eggs. The plot involves forced alliances and illegal actions to clear Hartley's name, culminating in a jaw-dropping reveal that underscores the busy nature of the double-crosses throughout the film.

Den Of Thieves Divides Viewers

Gerard Butler stars as Big Nick, a tough LA Detective tracking dangerous thieves led by Ray Merrimen, played by Pablo Schreiber, in the 2018 thriller Den of Thieves. Merrimen targets the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles with a meticulous plan, while Nick also monitors Donnie, a bartender with connections to the criminal team. The two-hour runtime allows for deep exploration of character motivations similar to the classic film Heat. Although the twist ending has proven divisive among audiences, it remains a spectacle that many viewers do not anticipate until the final moments of the movie.

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Swordfish Uses Misdirection Themes

Hugh Jackman plays Stanley, a convicted hacker seeking visitation rights to his daughter in the 2001 film Swordfish. Mysterious figure Gabriel, played by John Travolta, offers him billions if he hacks into a government fund, creating an extreme situation for Stanley. Gabriel's partner Ginger, portrayed by Halle Berry, complicates matters as federal agents close in. Gabriel frequently discusses misdirection throughout the movie, signaling an imminent twist. Even vigilant viewers may struggle to predict the payoff, which ScreenRant describes as worth the suspense built through recurring thematic elements.

Now You See Me Reveals Illusions

Now You See Me, released in 2013, follows a group of magicians called the Four Horsemen who rob a bank in Paris while performing in Vegas. FBI agent Dylan Rhodes, played by Mark Ruffalo, investigates the seemingly impossible crimes committed by the skilled illusionists. While some aspects require suspending disbelief, the film delivers fun set pieces and a great twist in its final heist. This revelation changes how audiences perceive the events of the story, reinforcing the idea that the best heist twists are those that fundamentally alter the viewer's understanding of the narrative.