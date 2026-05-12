Top Headlines Today

A collection of the latest news articles from around the world, including articles on a hantavirus outbreak, a cruise ship passenger case, a Southern California mayor's plea, and the Supreme Court's decision on Alabama's congressional map. Other topics include a viral phenomenon in Argentina, energy prices, and band camps for adults.
Spain reports new hantavirus case in passenger from cruise ship as confirmed infections grow to 9; Southern California mayor resigns, will plead guilty to acting as agent for Chinese government; Supreme Court halts order for Alabama to use US House map with 2 largely Black districts; PWHL postpones Minnesota-Montreal Game 5 out of player safety illness concerns; Tony Award for educators won by a Georgia teacher who stresses self-empowerment and storytelling; The Iran war is hitting home as gasoline prices fuel inflation surge of 3.8% in the US; Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals; 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp; Health advice is all over social media .
Here's how to vet claims; A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle; The World in Pictures; What to know about the predictions for a potentially record-breaking El Nino; Health advice is all over social media. Here's how to vet claims; Experts wonder 'Where is the CDC?
' as a hantavirus outbreak unfolds on a cruise ship; South Korea's ambitions for AI robots start with workers folding napkins; Adults relive the musical camaraderie of their youth at band camps reprised for grown-ups; A crisis of conscience spurred this Christian IVF doctor's career pivot; Movimientos mixtos en bolsas, el petróleo sube tras rechazo de Trump a propuesta de Irán; Trump and Xi appear intent on keeping deep differences over Iran war from overshadowing China summit; The Afternoon Wire; Michigan groom will spend decades in prison for killing his best friend on his wedding night; Trump says he'll move to suspend federal gasoline tax.
He can't do it on his own; Euro; Eurovision song competition starts with the first semifinal after boycott over Israel; AP Entertainment Wire; Google disrupts hackers using AI; How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa; Adults relive the musical camaraderie of their youth at band camps reprised for grown-ups; A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran; Shipping industry fears fuel shortages as Iran war squeezes bunker fuel supply; Pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years; What to know about hantavirus, the illness linked to a cruise ship outbreak; Bangor public health director reflects on conditions that escalated Maine HIV outbreak; The barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafe; Slow-cooked, sticky-glazed pork ribs go with cucumber slaw in Sam Way's recipe; Rejecting church and state separation is on the wish list for Trump's religious liberty commission; Trump y Xi parecen decididos a que sus diferencias sobre Irán no empañen la cumbre en Chin
Hantavirus Golf Resorts Band Camp Medical Advice AI Agent Social Media Energy Prices
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