Discover the best new and returning series on HBO Max for the weekend, including the satirical comedy Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow, the dramatic anthology War, and the historical hit The Gilded Age.

HBO Max is presenting a high-impact lineup of streaming content for the November 27 to 29 weekend, headlined by a new episode of The Gilded Age and the continued success of fresh comedy releases. The platform has solidified its position as a premier destination for diverse television, offering a curated mix of genres that caters to every viewer taste.

The highlight for this specific holiday weekend is the arrival of a new episode of The Gilded Age on Sunday, November 29. This historical drama continues to dominate viewing habits, maintaining its status as the most popular show on HBO Max both in the United States and globally.

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Also taking center stage is the newly premiered five-part series Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow. This innovative reality-comedy hybrid earned a near-perfect ninety-six percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated new shows on the platform. The series follows English author and filmmaker Oobah Butler as he executes elaborate pranks that disrupt industries.

Another standout is the eight-episode anthology War, which centers on the high-profile divorce between international movie star Carla Duval and tech billionaire Morgan Henderson. With an eighty-five percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, War is currently the second most-watched series on HBO Max worldwide. The series has already secured a renewal for a second season due to its critical and commercial success.

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The seamless progression of plots across these shows provides an immersive experience ideal for uninterrupted binge-watching sessions. Viewers seeking narrative depth will appreciate the strategic storytelling in War, while those preferring satire will find Oobah Butler's antics both shocking and witty.

The Gilded Age remains a must-watch for fans of period pieces, boasting exceptional costume and production design that elevate it above other modern streaming series. With a ninety-one percent rating across its first four seasons, the show continues to attract a massive audience with its complex character dynamics.

Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow challenges societal norms through its darkly comedic approach, with the premiere episode focusing on a satirical hack of the wellness industry. Butler introduces bizarre products, including a beauty serum allegedly derived from children's tears and a supplement containing human meat.

Unlike ongoing series that leave viewers hanging, the anthology format of War provides a complete beginning, middle, and end within its debut season. This ensures a satisfying conclusion without lingering cliffhangers, making it a perfect standalone watch for the holiday weekend.

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The platform continues to deliver high-quality programming that dominates viewing habits from Friday through Sunday. This collection of new episodes represents the pinnacle of current television entertainment, offering suspense, humor, and visual splendor.

Whether starting from the very beginning or catching up on acclaimed past seasons, viewers have a robust selection of top-tier content available on HBO Max this weekend. The mix of timeless classics and fresh releases ensures there is something for every streaming enthusiast.