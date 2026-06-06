Top Gun: Maverick Soars to Free Streaming on Pluto

Experience the high-flying action of Top Gun: Maverick, now streaming for free on Pluto. This blockbuster film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, features an all-star cast including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly. Despite low expectations, the film became the highest-grossing movie of 2021 and played a significant role in reviving cinema.

Get ready for high-octane action as Top Gun: Maverick is now streaming for free on Pluto . This billion-dollar blockbuster, directed by Joseph Kosinski, follows Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell ( Tom Cruise ) as he returns to Top Gun after 35 years to train a new generation of elite pilots for a dangerous mission.

The cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, and features Val Kilmer's final performance as Iceman. The film exceeded expectations, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021 and contributing to the resurgence of cinema





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