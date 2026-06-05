‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Jumanji’ actor James Handy dead at 81, killed by girlfriend’s son

Handy appeared as the bartender in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jumanji.”

James Handy, a character actor best known for roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jumanji,” was killed Wednesday in a stabbing in Los Angeles. He was 81.

Character actor James Handy, pictured here on a 1995 episode of “NYPD Blue,” was killed Wednesday in a stabbing in Los Angeles, The California Post reported. Handy was killed by his girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, according to Los Angeles Police Department. Above is a photo from the crime scene. When they arrived, cops discovered Handy unconscious in the front yard of a home, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest, police said.

The suspect Michael Gledhill, 44, allegedly waved down officers a short time later and told them he was the one they were looking for, according to a news release from the LAPD. Handy, pictured here in a 1999 episode of “K-911,” was stabbed multiple times in the chest, according to the LAPD. Handy, pictured here in a 1995 episode of “The X-Files,” was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 81.

Cops say Gledhill was living with his mother — Handy’s girlfriend — at the time of Hardy’s stabbing. Gledhill was arrested for murder and his bail is currently set at $2 million. The actor, pictured here in a 2010 episode of “Castle,” made his acting debut in 1977 and amassed nearly 150 acting credits during his career, according to his IMDb page.

Most recently, Handy played a bartender named Jimmy in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick,” as seen above in a scene with Tom Cruise. Handy made numerous one-off appearances on television shows over the years and had short runs on programs like “Quantum Leap,” “L.A. Law,” “NYPD Blue,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Profiler,” “The West Wing,” “The Practice,” “Breaking News,” “Alias” and “The Young and the Restless.

”Movie fans may best remember him for playing an exterminator in 1995’s “Jumanji” and he most recently played a bartender named Jimmy in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick. ” Character actor James Handy, pictured here on a 1995 episode of"NYPD Blue," was killed Wednesday in a stabbing in Los Angeles, The California Post reported. Handy was killed by his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, according to Los Angeles Police Department. Above is a photo from the crime scene.

Handy, pictured here in a 1995 episode of"The X-Files," was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 81. The actor, pictured here in a 2010 episode of"Castle," made his acting debut in 1977 and amassed nearly 150 acting credits during his career, according to his IMDb page. Most recently, Handy played a bartender named Jimmy in the 2022 film"Top Gun: Maverick," as seen above in a scene with Tom Cruise.





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