Top Gun 3 Update: Jay Ellis Confirms Script Exists, Project in 'Baby Steps' at Paramount

Actor Jay Ellis, who played Payback in Top Gun: Maverick, provides a positive development update on the much-anticipated sequel, Top Gun 3, confirming a script exists and the studio is in the early stages of moving the project forward.

The phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 has kept audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the aerial saga. While official details remain closely guarded, actor Jay Ellis , who portrayed Lieutenant Reuben " Payback " Fitch in the blockbuster sequel, recently offered an encouraging update on the status of Top Gun 3 .

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Ellis expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the franchise, stating he would happily accommodate the production in his schedule. He emphasized that the project is progressing in "baby steps," confirming the existence of a script and highlighting the palpable excitement from key players like Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and the creative team including director Joseph Kosinski.

Ellis underscored the ambitious goal of surpassing the monumental achievement of Maverick, a film that took decades to materialize because Cruise was determined to push the cinematic medium forward. He believes this same drive will define the third installment whenever it moves forward. Top Gun 3's development officially began at Paramount in January 2024, roughly two years after Maverick's theatrical debut. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer indicated in February that the script was nearing completion.

The franchise's future is a top priority for the studio, given the unprecedented financial and critical triumph of its predecessor. Maverick grossed over $1.5 billion globally, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2022, just behind Avatar: The Way of Water. It secured the Academy Award for Best Sound and earned nominations in five other categories, including Best Picture.

Its legacy is cemented not only by its box office numbers but also by its praised practical stunt flying and impactful storytelling, which revitalized the summer movie experience. The narrative focus of a potential third film is widely speculated to shift towards a new generation of pilots, with Ellis's Payback and other Maverick graduates like Glen Powell's Hangman likely playing central roles, while an aging Maverick transitions into a more mentorship-focused position.

A significant question surrounding Top Gun 3 concerns who will direct it. Joseph Kosinski, who masterfully helmed Maverick, is currently committed to other high-profile projects, including an untitled UFO thriller for Apple and the new Miami Vice film. This has led Paramount to explore other directorial candidates to helm the threequel. The original 1986 Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott, and the franchise has a history of visionary directors.

The studio will seek someone who can replicate Kosinski's success in balancing breathtaking aerial action with intimate character drama. Meanwhile, the cast continues to expand their schedules. Jay Ellis is set for season 3 of Running Point and will star in The Rookie: North, ordered to series by ABC for a 2027 premiere. Tom Cruise is slated to appear in Digger!

, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, releasing October 2. While the path to filming may still be in its early stages, the collective momentum from the studio, principal cast, and producers suggests Top Gun 3 is more than just a rumor-it is an inevitable, albeit carefully plotted, continuation of a modern Hollywood epic





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Top Gun 3 Jay Ellis Payback Tom Cruise Maverick Paramount Jerry Bruckheimer Joseph Kosinski Sequel Film Development Box Office Academy Awards

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