Top Golfers Prepare for U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and other top players practice at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the 2026 U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open golf tournament is set to begin this week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, and the world's top players are putting in final preparations during practice rounds.

Among them is world number one Scottie Scheffler, who was seen carefully studying his shots on the 13th hole, a challenging par-4 known for its narrow fairway and tricky green. Scheffler, who has been in dominant form this season, is looking to add a second U.S. Open title to his resume. His powerful yet precise swing has made him a favorite among fans and analysts alike.

The 2026 U.S. Open promises to be a stern test, with Shinnecock Hills' classic links-style layout requiring both strategic thinking and shot-making ability. Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irish star and four-time major champion, also drew a large crowd during his practice round. McIlroy took time to sign autographs for young fans along the ropes, showcasing his usual affable demeanor.

McIlroy has had mixed results at the U.S. Open in recent years but remains a threat with his long driving and putting prowess. He was seen focusing on his approach shots and working on his short game around the greens. The 18th hole, a 470-yard par-4 with a elevated green, will be a critical finishing hole for McIlroy and his competitors.

Justin Thomas, fresh off a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he made a run on the back nine, was seen working on his putting on the 18th green. Thomas has been working with his coach to refine his stroke, aiming to break through at Shinnecock. Jon Rahm of Spain, who won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, was also on the course, testing his ball-striking on the par-3s and using his powerful fade off the tees.

Collin Morikawa, known for his iron play, was hitting precise tee shots on the 11th hole. The early practice sessions gave players a chance to adjust to the fast greens and coastal winds. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament, which is expected to be one of the most competitive U.S. Opens in years





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