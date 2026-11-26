Bookmakers name Joe Marler and James Martin as top contenders to join Gordon Ramsay in the Top Gear lineup for the 2028 return of the BBC automotive program.

Gordon Ramsay has officially been confirmed as the lead host for the upcoming revival of Top Gear, a major announcement that has shifted industry focus toward identifying the two remaining presenters needed to complete the show's traditional trio. With the series scheduled to return in 2028, betting markets have opened to determine which personalities will share the screen with the celebrated chef. William Hill bookmakers currently list Joe Marler as the heavy favorite to secure one of the vacant spots in the presenting team.

Leading Contenders for Presenting Roles

Joe Marler leads the betting at odds of 2/1, establishing himself as the primary choice among bookmakers and industry insiders to join Ramsay. His closest rival for the second available seat is fellow television chef James Martin, who sits at 3/1 odds. These two figures represent the strong preference for culinary and television personalities to anchor the new era of the automobile program.

Also read ‘Top Gear’ Sets 2028 Return — With Gordon Ramsay as Host

Further down the odds board, British former motorcycle racer Guy Martin and Australian comedian Sam Campbell are both priced at 4/1, indicating they are considered serious candidates with substantial appeal. The betting markets also highlight a diverse range of potential candidates, including former professional racing driver and model Jodie Kidd, comedian Nick Mohammed, and presenter Roman Kemp, all of whom are currently listed at 6/1 odds to secure a position.

Notably, YouTube star and professional boxer KSI has been identified as a likely choice, carrying odds of 8/1 for a spot in the lineup. This suggests that the producers are considering figures from the digital and combat sports worlds to attract a younger demographic to the revived franchise. The variety of odds reflects the high level of competition and uncertainty surrounding the final casting decisions for the highly anticipated reboot.

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Rejection of Past Trio and Jimmy Carr Withdrawal

The odds for the iconic original trio, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, stand at a distant 100/1 each, signaling that a reunion of the classic lineup is highly improbable. Richard Hammond recently ruled himself out of the running, disclosing that he declined a prior offer to return to the BBC show. This definitive stance from Hammond effectively eliminates the possibility of the original cast reuniting for this specific iteration of the series.

Additionally, comedian Jimmy Carr, who had previously been favored for a presenting role, is now considered a non-runner in the betting markets. Carr was forced to pull out at the last minute due to schedule congestion, a development that cleared the path for Gordon Ramsay to step into the lead role. The withdrawal of Carr highlights the logistical challenges involved in aligning high-profile talents for the production schedule.

A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, noted that with Ramsay confirmed, the market is now focused on his co-hosts. Phelps indicated that while Marler heads the betting, the competition remains fierce among the remaining candidates. The betting trends suggest a strong preference for established television personalities over the original automotive journalists.

Impact of Freddie Flintoff Crash and Production Timeline

This reboot marks a significant moment for the BBC, arriving four years after the show was shelved following a serious accident involving Freddie Flintoff. The decision to revive the program indicates a strategic shift in the broadcaster's entertainment portfolio, aiming to recapture the massive global audience the show previously commanded. The production team is preparing for a global filming schedule, with plans to start shooting across various international locations next year.

The transition from studio-based discussions to global adventure series is expected to require presenters with both automotive knowledge and physical stamina. Gordon Ramsay, aged 60, brings a unique blend of high-energy presentation style and genuine passion for cars. He holds a racing license and has competed on tracks numerous times, demonstrating the physical capability required for the rigors of the new format.

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Ramsay's Automotive Credentials and Future Projects

Ramsay is no stranger to the Top Gear franchise, having appeared as a guest on three separate occasions in 2002, 2006, and 2016. His extensive collection of luxury vehicles, valued at more than £4.5million, underscores his deep engagement with automotive culture. His most recent acquisition, a red Ferrari F40 purchased for an estimated £4million this year, further validates his status as a serious car enthusiast.

Beyond his racing license and car collection, Ramsay's involvement signals a bold new direction for the series. He brings with him a loyal fanbase and a reputation for high-stakes, high-energy television production. This aligns with the show's need to modernize while retaining its core appeal to car lovers and casual viewers alike.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the announcement, with many praising Ramsay as the perfect choice to revitalize the franchise. Social media users have humorously noted the potential for his signature language to require significant censorship during broadcasts. This anticipation suggests that the new hosting lineup will likely bring a fresh, unapologetic energy to the program.

Ramsay's schedule remains packed as he balances this new role with other commitments. He is set to return to UK television in 2027 alongside Claudia Winkleman to revive Hell's Kitchen. The simultaneous management of these high-profile projects demonstrates his capacity to handle the demands of leading a major global revival in 2028.