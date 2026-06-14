Top Five Players Illinois Basketball Will Face in 2026-27

The Illini will match up against high-level players in both non-conference and Big Ten action, but which are the best among them?

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood motions to his team during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025.

| Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images In recent years, Illinois basketball has gone out of its way to seek out the toughest matchups. As a member of the Big Ten, which has cemented itself as the premier league in the country, the Illini already get their fair share of grueling battles after the New Year.

But given Brad Underwood’s penchant for testing his program in November and December, his program also encounters intense early-season matchups against non-conference foes. As a result of the loaded schedule, Illinois faces a handful of All-American-caliber players on a year-to-year basis – and 2026-27 will be no different.

Ranking the five best players Illinois basketball will face in 2026-27 Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. celebrates after their win against the Illinois Fighting Illini in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn ImagesBack in April, Silas Demary Jr. played a key role in slamming the door on Illinois’ national title hopes, accumulating seven points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing stifling defense in UConn's Final Four win.

Next year, Demary, who is a top-notch table setter and lockdown defender, will attempt to extend his program’s win streak against Illinois to six in a row reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Another player whose game the Illini have become quite familiar with is that of Pryce Sandfort.

After spending two seasons at Iowa, Sandfort went to Nebraska and elevated his game to an entirely different level last season. And his breakout performance came against none other than Illinois . On the heels of averaging 18.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in Nebraska’s historic season, Sandfort will enter 2026-27 as the top flamethrower in the conference .

The good news for the Illini:Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Throughout the 2025-26 season, Michigan was a by-committee squad.

Over the course of the season, Yaxel Lendeborg may have had the greatest impact of any Wolverines player, but from game to game, that designation fluctuated. And in the postseason, Elliot Cadeau, more often than not, was that guy. An ultra-polished lead guard who exudes confidence and boasts a tremendous basketball IQ, Cadeau is the dream point guard for a deep team.

Michigan coach Dusty May got the majority of the credit, but Cadeau also played a key role in extracting every ounce of ability from his teammates, while ensuring the entire product came together in a synergistic manner. Next season, expect Cadeau to do the same. And even if, at first glance, his raw numbers don’t show it, he will be one of the premier players both in the conference and the country.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images A familiar foe in unfamiliar threads, John Blackwell, whom the Illini appeared to have made a run at this offseason, may have made the move from Wisconsin to Duke, but he won’t escape Illinois – or, more accurately, Illinois won’t escape Blackwell.

When the Illini and the Blue Devils meet Nov. 17, someone in orange and blue will be given the Herculean task of slowing down Blackwell, who hung 55 total points on Illinois in two games last season. Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Imagescomes back to Michigan State. Some way, somehow, all roads lead to East Lansing. And over the past few seasons, Jeremy Fears Jr. has, there is no denying Fears’ on-court brilliance.

He is the heartbeat of Michigan State – and that won’t change in 2026-27. He led the nation in assists at 9.4 per game a year ago while averaging just 2.4 turnovers – unfathomably impressive numbers – and added 15.2 points per game. Criticize his foul-drawing tactics all you want, but Fears lives at the line – and converts at a sterling clip of 88.5 percent.

Fears is extraordinarily gifted at worming his way into the lane and then making the right read in the half court – a scenario that only presents itself if he hasn’t already managed to create a bucket in transition. If his long-range jumper also comes around, Fears won’t just be the top player in the conference; he may very well be the best player in the nation.

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.





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