Top Five Highest-Paid Gang Foremen in MTA's Long Island Rail Road

The top five highest-paid gang foremen in the MTA's Long Island Rail Road are Leonardo Espinosa, Steve Delacrausaz, Jeffrey Davies, Brian Turner, and Larry Young. They each made more than $200,000 in overtime pay and $100,000 more than Gov. Kathy Hochul. The groups are bargaining for a retroactive 9.5% pay increase that would cover the past three years.

Leonardo Espinosa, Steve Delacrausaz, Jeffrey Davies, Brian Turner, and Larry Young are the top five highest-paid gang foremen in the MTA 's Long Island Rail Road , each raking in more than $200,000 in overtime pay and making $100,000 more than Gov.

Kathy Hochul, according to the latest data. The groups are bargaining for a retroactive 9.5% pay increase that would cover the past three years. The top five foremen live in various locations across Long Island, with Espinosa in Lynbrook, New York, Delacrausaz in West Babylon, New York, Davies in Freeport, New York, Turner in Bay Shore, New York, and Young in Lynbrook, New York





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MTA Long Island Rail Road Gang Foremen Overtime Pay Pay Increase Retroactive Kathy Hochul Foremen's Pay Foremen's Compensation Foremen's Locations

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