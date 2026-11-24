Discover five highly acclaimed novels from 2017 to 2025 that captivate readers immediately. Explore historical epics, dark fantasy, and literary mystery in this curated list of page-turners.

Finding a novel that captures attention immediately is a rare literary achievement. A powerful opening line or an immersive protagonist can transform reading time into a seamless experience. Authors who master this technique ensure that pages turn rapidly as the narrative deepens. This selection highlights five novels from the last decade that succeed in engaging readers from the very first paragraph. These works span historical fiction, dark fantasy, science fiction, and literary mystery. Each author employs a unique voice to create a world that feels both immediate and enduring.

Ken Follett's Historical Epic Unfolds

Ken Follett establishes a tense atmosphere immediately in his 2017 novel A Column of Fire. The story opens with a warning about the danger of religious certainty. This quote sets the stage for a narrative deeply rooted in historical conflict. The book serves as the third installment in the Kingsbridge series. It begins in 1558 with the return of the protagonist Ned Willard. He comes back to his hometown after spending years abroad.

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Willard hopes to marry Margery, but their union faces severe opposition. Their relationship is tested by the bitter religious divisions tearing through England. The political landscape shifts dramatically with the death of Queen Mary I. The accession of Elizabeth I introduces a new era of uncertainty. Families and individuals are forced to align themselves with specific factions. Follett uses colorful characters to navigate these deadly dynastic struggles. The prose remains gripping throughout the exploration of faith and power.

Karl Ove Knausgård Explores Dark Themes

Karl Ove Knausgård continues to push boundaries with his 2023 novel The School of Night. The book features a striking quote regarding the nature of existence and death. It follows Kristian Hadeland, a young Norwegian artist moving to London. The year is 1985 when he arrives to study photography. Kristian is driven by a mix of arrogance and deep insecurity. He believes his artistic talent is exceptional and approaches his new life with contempt.

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His routine changes when he meets a mysterious Dutch artist named Hans. This encounter introduces disturbing complications into Kristian's isolated world. The narrative operates on the surface as a character study. Beneath that surface, supernatural undercurrents begin to emerge. The tension grows subtly but remains unmistakable throughout the text. Knausgård creates a sense of unease that permeates every scene.

Joe Hill's Supernatural Fantasy Thriller

Joe Hill delivers a high-stakes supernatural narrative in his 2025 release King Sorrow. The novel introduces Arthur Oakes, a university student facing extreme danger. His mother becomes entangled in a criminal situation that threatens their lives. Arthur seeks help from a group of friends to resolve the crisis. They decide to perform an extraordinary ritual to summon help. The entity they call upon is known as King Sorrow.

This being resembles a powerful dragon and offers protection at a terrifying cost. The plot evolves into an ambitious dark fantasy filled with memorable moments. The story features phantasmagoric seances and shadowy government agencies. In a dramatic sequence, a dragon engages fighter jets in combat. Despite the chaotic action, Hill keeps the emotional core of the protagonists central. The novel balances spectacle with deep character development effectively.

Ian McEwan's Dystopian Literary Mystery

Ian McEwan shifts genres with his 2025 novel What We Can Know. The story is set in 2119, a future Britain transformed by environmental disaster. Rising sea levels have drastically altered the geography and society. The protagonist is Thomas Metcalfe, a literary scholar living in this new world. He becomes obsessed with finding a legendary poem from 2014. The poem was written by Francis Blundy for his wife.

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The poem disappeared after being read at a private dinner party. Only historical accounts and clues remain to track its location. Metcalfe undertakes a literary investigation to piece together the truth. His search reveals the madness and contradictions of the early 21st century. The novel uses a future vantage point to critique contemporary issues. It serves as a perceptive commentary on the humanities and cultural memory.

Susanna Clarke's Enchanting Fantasy Gem

Susanna Clarke follows her acclaimed earlier work with the 2020 novel Piranesi. The book opens with a poetic description of the House. The title character is a gentle and inquisitive man living in the structure. He resides in an enormous labyrinthine building known simply as the House. The narrative invites readers into a world of wonder and mystery. The protagonist's perspective shapes the entire reading experience.

Clarke uses the unique setting to explore themes of isolation and discovery. The beauty of the environment is contrasted with the protagonist's limited understanding. The novel is celebrated for its intricate world-building and emotional resonance. It stands as a significant entry in 21st-century fantasy literature. The story captivates readers by balancing whimsy with profound philosophical questions. The prose remains elegant and immersive from start to finish.