Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, has been assigned to work on the Justice Department investigations into the Mar-a-Lago raid and the classified documents case involving President Trump.

The Justice Department has officially appointed Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, to work on the ongoing criminal investigation into the FBI's 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago and the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump. Essayli will serve as a special assistant U.S. attorney, focusing narrowly on whether federal agents and prosecutors broke the law during the search of Trump's Palm Beach estate and on the status of the classified documents taken from the property. He will continue to lead his office in Los Angeles while managing these high-profile federal investigations, which represent a significant escalation in the Justice Department's scrutiny of the events surrounding the raid.

This assignment places Essayli at the center of a sprawling Justice Department inquiry into an alleged grand conspiracy involving former law enforcement officials and Democratic administration figures. The probe seeks to determine if Obama and Biden-era officials orchestrated a long-running effort to deprive Trump of his rights during his first presidency and keep him out of political office. Sources indicate that Essayli's work is closely tied to the earlier investigations conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed in November 2022 to oversee the classified records case.

Also read Trump ally Bill Essayli tapped to lead investigation of Biden officials over Mar-a-Lago raid

The classified documents case, along with other charges against Trump, was ultimately closed in late 2024 after he won the presidential election. Prosecutors formally noted that Justice Department regulations prohibit the prosecution of a sitting president, leading to the dismissal of the criminal cases. Despite the closure of the direct charges against Trump, the Justice Department continues to investigate the conduct of the agents and prosecutors who executed the raid, with Essayli now tasked with examining the legal boundaries of that operation.

While Essayli's immediate focus remains on the Mar-a-Lago raid and the documents probe, the broader grand conspiracy investigation has raised complex legal questions regarding intelligence assessments. The inquiry has also centered on whether former CIA Director John Brennan lied to Congress in 2023 about an intelligence assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election. It remains unclear who will oversee these additional aspects of the investigation, particularly as internal disputes within the probe have led to the departure of multiple officials in recent weeks.

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The grand conspiracy investigation, based out of Fort Pierce, Florida, has faced significant challenges, including the abrupt resignation of Jason Reding Quiñones, the top federal prosecutor in South Florida, earlier this month. In recent months, investigators attempted to interview former FBI agents involved in the classified documents case, but those interviews were postponed due to legal constraints. Lawyers for some of these agents had sought clarification from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon regarding whether they could speak publicly without violating her standing court order barring disclosures about the probe.

Essayli's own position has been subject to intense legal scrutiny and political controversy. A federal judge previously ruled that Essayli was serving unlawfully, noting that his appointment as interim U.S. attorney in April 2025 exceeded the typical 120-day limit. Although then-Attorney General Pam Bondi named him first assistant U.S. attorney to keep him in charge, the judge barred him from supervising specific cases, though the underlying charges remained intact. The Justice Department is currently appealing this ruling, leaving Essayli in his post for the time being.

The legality of Essayli's role could have far-reaching implications for other U.S. attorneys' offices. The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to take up appeals regarding similar arrangements in the U.S. attorneys' offices in Nevada and the Northern District of New York. A decision in these cases could potentially imperil Essayli's current position and reshape the leadership structure of federal prosecutor offices across the country. As the investigation proceeds, spokespersons for the Justice Department and the Central District of California have declined to provide further immediate comment on Essayli's expanded duties.