Top Fantasy TV Shows You Wish You'd Watched Sooner

An exploration of fantasy television series that viewers regret not discovering during their original run, highlighting their unique qualities and cultural impact. From musical comedies to pioneering teen dramas and animated masterpieces, these shows have left lasting legacies despite cancellations or timing issues.

Fantasy television is making an absolute killing right now, pulling in record numbers, and attracting millions of subscribers to various streaming platforms. It's a genre that is made more accessible with the use of paid streaming services, which provides networks more funding to produce epic, extravagant series with a seemingly-impossible scale.

However, this influx of fantasy television has caused a lot of shows to appear and disappear over the course of the last decade or so, and not everyone is going to get a chance to see every single one while it's in its prime. Luckily, streaming services make it so you can still view them long after they've concluded.

The sad thing is, many viewers might be regretful that they hadn't discovered these fantasy shows sooner. 10 'Galavant' Galavant is a fantasy series inspired by Arthurian legend, but only loosely. The characters, setting, and plotline are all entirely different, though it still resembles Medieval England. The main thing that stands out about this show is that it's actually a musical, which helps it stay truly singular in a sea of fantasy TV shows.

This isn't just a drama; it's got singing, dancing, humor, and romance in it, too. Those who view it will surely wish they had seen it sooner, for a couple of reasons. Namely, in a"where have you been all my life?

" kind of way, because it really is a breath of fresh air in the world of fantasy television. Also, it was prematurely canceled, so a lot of fans wish they had discovered it sooner and been there to support it while it was still on.

Of course, this is a double-edged sword, as it would've made the disappointment of its cancellation sting that much more. 9 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' There were a lot of reasons why Buffy the Vampire Slayer became as popular as it did, and why it became synonymous with the late '90s and early 2000s. One of the main reasons is that it really pioneered the monster-of-the-week format, even though it wasn't the first to utilize it.

However, this is just one of the major factors. As many know by now, the show stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy, a teenage girl who secretly works as a professional monster hunter. The thing is, though, people could still relate to this show in spite of its fantastical premise. Buffy, despite being a hunter of supernatural beings, still has to deal with ordinary teenage things.

She struggles to fit in at her high school, navigates the awkwardness of growing up and finding one's way, loses people and grieves, and tries to keep her grades up while balancing her crazy secret life. Adolescence can be an extremely awkward time, and yet, this show captures it so well.

If you were born in the late 1980s or later, and you didn't see this show during your teenage years, you'll probably wish you had, because this show helped a lot of teens realize their place in the world, and made them feel less alone during this extremely awkward point in life. 8 'The Addams Family' With how popular Wednesday has been lately, The Addams Family brand is bigger than ever. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky family established themselves in a comic strip at first, which received its first sitcom adaptation in the 1960s.

The original is a great show, one that broke a lot of boundaries for its time. Most sitcoms of the 60s featured the nuclear family; only a common joke was that the husband and wife low-key hate each other. The Addams Family went against all of this.

Not only is the family at its heart extremely unconventional and considered almost shocking at the time , but they were also closer and tighter-knit than any other sitcom family. Plus, the mother and father genuinely do love each other. The fantasy aspect here comes from the fact that various creatures from horror exist in this non-scary setting.

The family's butler is similar to Frankenstein's monster or a zombie, their mail collector and personal assistant is a disembodied hand, and they have a cousin who looks like an amalgamous mass of hair with no discernible features. It was way ahead of its time, and the humour still holds up today.

If you're a fan of Wednesday but you haven't seen the original yet, you'll probably find yourself wishing you had seen it much sooner. 7 'Arcane' Arcane is one of the prime examples people refer to when they say that not all video game adaptations are awful. This is just one of the numerous recent adaptations to break this long-running curse. It's also quite possibly the best.

The two-part animated masterpiece is based on the MOBA video game League of Legends, and follows the story of two of the game's playable champions. While the game is super popular, the show attracted an additional millions of fans, some of whom had never even played the game before. The finale of this series was a pretty major event.

It might not have been as huge as some of the other shows on this list, but it was still kind of a big deal. The show won multiple Emmys, which attest to both its quality and its high viewership. The only reason people will wish they had seen it sooner is that they'll likely wish they had been on board the hype train that so many others were already on.

It's just impossible to describe the level of excitement about this show if you weren't part of it. 6 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Avatar: The Last Airbender is a show that hits no matter what point in your life you're at. It hits a lot differently when you're a kid, though.

It's one thing to be an adult and enjoy the show for its humor, its adventure, or its surprisingly touching moments, but when you're a kid, it's easier to take its moral lessons to heart. Most of these lessons are centered on concepts of prosperity and well-being, and about cherishing things that aren't so material, but that mean so much more. Many of these philosophical tidbits are things that many adults will wish they had figured out sooner.

Sure, everybody kind of knows these things once they get older, but when you're a kid and you're still learning, these morals are invaluable. As such, when people get older and watch this show for the first time, they often wish they had watched it as kids, because maybe they would have made different choices solely based on the advice the show gives. It is good advice, after all. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Middle-earth Quiz Which Lord of the Rings Character Are You? One Quiz · Ten Questions · Your Fate Revealed The road goes ever on. From the green hills of the Shire to the fires of Mount Doom, every soul in Middle-earth carries a destiny. Ten questions stand between you and the truth of who you are.

Answer honestly — the One Ring has a way of revealing what we most want to hide. 💍Frodo 🌿Samwise 👑Aragorn 🔥Gandalf 🏹Legolas ⚒️Gimli 👁️Sauron 🪨Gollum BEGIN YOUR QUEST → QUESTION 1 / 10BURDEN 01 You are handed a responsibility that could destroy you. What do you do? The weight of the world falls on unlikely shoulders.

AAccept it. Someone has to, and running changes nothing. BStay by the side of whoever carries it. They shouldn't go alone.

CStep forward and lead. This is exactly what I was made for. DIt's mine now. I won't let anyone else have it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10LOYALTY 02 Your closest companion is heading into terrible danger. You: True loyalty is revealed not in comfort, but in crisis. AFollow them without hesitation. I'd rather die beside them than live without them.

BRally others and forge a plan to help — strength in numbers. COffer wisdom and guidance. My counsel may save them where swords cannot. DLet them go.

Only the strong survive, and sentiment is a weakness. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10POWER 03 Enormous power is within your reach. Your instinct is: Power corrupts — but only those who reach for it. ADestroy it.

Nothing good comes from power this absolute. BUse it to protect those I love — just this once. CWield it wisely. I have the will and the knowledge to do good with it.

DSeize it. I have waited long enough. It belongs to me.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10HOME 04 What does"home" mean to you? Where we long to return reveals who we truly are. AA simple, peaceful place — green hills, good food, no adventure required. BWherever the people I love are.

Home is a feeling, not a place. CA kingdom I must earn before I can truly claim it as mine. DI lost it long ago. That loss is what drives everything I do.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMBAT 05 When a battle is upon you, your approach is: War reveals what we are made of — whether we like it or not. ASurvive by any means. I'm not a fighter — but I'll do what I must. BFight for the person beside me, not for glory or honour.

CLead the charge. Nothing inspires an army like a king at the front. DStrike from range, fast and precise — never let them get close.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10WISDOM 06 Someone comes to you for advice in their darkest hour. You: Wisdom is not knowing all the answers — it's knowing which questions to ask. AListen, then offer honest encouragement. Sometimes people just need belief.

BGive them practical help — words are fine, but action is better. CSpeak carefully. I have seen much, and I know what counsel can cost. DTell them what they want to hear.

Trust is a tool like any other. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10IDENTITY 07 How do you see yourself, honestly? Self-knowledge is the most dangerous kind. ASmall and ordinary — but perhaps that's exactly why I was chosen.

BDefined entirely by who I serve and love. I am nothing without them. CForged by hardship into something the world has not yet fully seen. DDiminished from what I once was — and consumed by the need to reclaim it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10NATURE 08 Which of these best describes your relationship with the natural world? Middle-earth speaks to those who know how to listen. AI find peace in it — forests, rivers, open skies. Nature restores me.

BI prefer the earth underfoot — stone, mines, solid and real things. CI have watched the world change for longer than most can comprehend. DNature offers hiding places, cold water, raw fish. That's enough for me.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10MORALITY 09 You encounter a wretched, pitiable creature who has done terrible things. You: How we treat the fallen reveals the height of our character. AShow mercy. Even the most broken souls deserve a chance at redemption.

BPity them — but never trust them. They made their choices. CSee them as a tool. Their knowledge or skills may still serve a purpose.

DDestroy them before they can cause more harm. Mercy is a luxury we cannot afford.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10LEGACY 10 When the quest is over and the songs are sung, what do you hope they say about you? In the end, we are all just stories. AThat an ordinary person did an extraordinary thing — and came home. BThat I never abandoned the person who needed me most.

CThat I was worthy of the crown — and everything it demanded. DNothing. I don't need songs. I needed it, and now it's gone.

REVEAL MY FATE → The Fellowship Has Spoken Your Place in Middle-earth The scores below reveal your true character. Your highest number is your match. Even a tie tells a story — the Fellowship was never made of simple people. 💍 Frodo 🌿 Samwise 👑 Aragorn 🔥 Gandalf 🏹 Legolas ⚒️ Gimli 👁️ Sauron 🪨 Gollum FRODO BAGGINS You carry something heavy — and you carry it alone, even when you don't have to.

You were not born for greatness, and that is precisely why greatness chose you. Your courage is not the roaring, sword-swinging kind; it is quiet, stubborn, and terrifying in its refusal to quit. The Ring weighs on you more than anyone can see, and still you walk toward the fire. That is not weakness.

That is the rarest kind of strength there is. SAMWISE GAMGEE You are, without question, the best of them. Not the most powerful, not the most celebrated — but the most essential. Your loyalty is not a trait; it is a force of nature.

You would carry the person you love up the slopes of Mount Doom if it came to that, and we both know you'd do it without being asked. The world needs more people like you, and the world is lucky it has even one. ARAGORN You were born to lead, and you have spent years running from it.

The crown is yours by right, but you know better than anyone that right means nothing without the will and the worthiness to back it up. You are tempered by loss, shaped by long roads, and defined by a code of honour you hold to even when no one is watching. When you finally step forward, the world shifts. Because it was always waiting for you.

GANDALF You have seen more than you let on, and you say less than you know — which is exactly as it should be. You are a catalyst: you do not fight the battles yourself, you ignite the people who can. Your wisdom comes not from books but from an age of watching what happens when it is ignored. You arrive precisely when you mean to, and your presence alone changes what is possible.

A wizard is never late. LEGOLAS Graceful, perceptive, and almost preternaturally calm under pressure — you see things others miss and act before others react. You do not need to make a scene to be remarkable; your presence speaks for itself. You are loyal to those you choose to stand beside, and that choice is not made lightly.

You have lived long enough to know that the most beautiful things in this world are also the most fragile, and that is why you fight to protect them. GIMLI You are loud, proud, and absolutely formidable — and beneath all of that is one of the most fiercely loyal hearts in Middle-earth. You don't do anything by half measures.

Your friendships are forged like iron, your grudges run as deep as mines, and your courage in battle is the kind that makes legends. You came into this fellowship suspicious of everyone and ended it willing to die for an elf. That is not a small thing. That is everything.

SAURON You think in centuries and act in absolutes. Order, dominion, control — not because you are cruel by nature, but because you have decided that the world left to itself always falls apart, and you are the only one with the vision and the will to hold it together. You were not always this. Something was lost, or taken, or betrayed, and the version of you that stands now is the answer to that wound.

The tragedy is that you're not entirely wrong — just entirely too far gone to course-correct. GOLLUM You are a study in contradiction — pitiable and dangerous, cunning and broken, capable of both cruelty and something that once resembled love. You are defined by loss: of innocence, of self, of the one thing that gave your existence meaning.

Two voices war inside you constantly, and the tragedy is that the better one sometimes wins, just not often enough, and never at the right moment. You are a warning, yes — but also a mirror. We are all a little Gollum, given the right ring and enough time.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ 5 'Kingdom' If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, you were probably let down by the final season and were desperately searching for something to fill the void that Thrones left behind. Netflix was on the job, producing Kingdom, a South Korean fantasy/horror series that had all the major beats that Game of Thrones fans loved. Sadly, the show didn't attract much international attention.

Today, the people who have watched it can confirm that it's nothing short of a masterpiece, yet it's been sadly forgotten about for some reason. If you needed a fantasy to show to replace Game of Thrones and wash out the bitter taste left in your mouth by the finale, Kingdom was the ultimate replacement. It contained political intrigue, an army of the undead, a country in chaos, feuding royals, and a large cast of characters.

It's still a good show to watch now, but you'll probably wish you had known about it during that odd transitional period just after Game of Thrones concluded. 4 'The Wheel of Time' The Wheel of Time admittedly got off to a bit of a rocky start. The first season was a bit lackluster, but each subsequent season just got better and better. It finally found its footing in its third season, which is when it became absolutely excellent.

It's also when Amazon decided to unceremoniously axe the show, much to the ire of its fans. Yes, fans of the original books by Robert Jordan were disappointed that the show veered off in a much different direction, but truth be told, it might not have even been possible to be 100% faithful in the first place.

Regardless, the show still attracted great reviews and millions of fans, which sparked a sizable fan campaign to try and save it following its abrupt cancellation. If you only started watching the show after the campaign, you might find yourself wishing you had seen the series sooner, so that you could have been part of the concentrated effort to try and bring it back, since the effort was unfortunately unsuccessful. 3 'Shadow and Bone' Shadow and Bone is based on a series of novels by Leigh Bardugo.

The books are pretty popular, but not popular enough that a multi-million dollar TV adaptation could have sustained itself for very long. Tragically, this is exactly what happened: viewership was too low, and Netflix could no longer justify keeping it running, so they decided to let it die. They did it on a cliffhanger too, which is nothing short of infuriating.

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The show attracted a pretty positive reception for its surprising humor, immersive setting, witty dialogue, and impeccable casting, so its premature cancellation isn't reflective of its inherent quality. Indeed, a lot of people find themselves checking out the show just for something to watch, only to realize it's much better than it lets on.

Shadow and Bone tends to make people wish they had been there when it was first coming out, because maybe that way, Netflix would have had higher numbers and wouldn't have seen any need to cancel it. 2 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel to the cult classic Jim Henson film from 1982. This show follows the rise of the Skeksis empire, the cracking of the Dark Crystal, and the decline of the Gelflings, all told with the intricate puppetry that the Jim Henson Company is known for.

There were a lot of plans for this series, and it had plenty of potential, but Netflix abruptly canceled it after just one season, without really giving a reason why. Truth be told, the reason was likely due to low viewership, even though it did get wonderful critical and audience reviews on numerous sites.

The fact that its numbers couldn't support its budget is the main reason that a lot of people find themselves wishing they had jumped on the bandwagon sooner, however small that bandwagon might have been. If more people had been aware of it, or had been more hyped for it, it might have lasted a little bit longer. 1 'Game of Thrones' If you weren't actively consuming Game of Thrones while it was still running, it's impossible to know how much of a cultural phenomenon this show really was.

In the weeks leading up to the release of its divisive final season, it was an enormous deal. Reddit literally had its own special event, where you could guess who would be crowned ruler in the end, with those who guessed correctly getting a special badge on their profile. This wasn't exclusive to a single subreddit—this was a site-wide thing, organized by the creators themselves. Other social media sites had massive events, too.

This is just one example of how huge this was. The show was all over the news, theories were abound, and people anxiously awaited what the end result would be. A lot of those same people were disappointed, while others didn't mind so much. Still, watching it now just doesn't hit the same, because during those final few months, you really got the feeling that you were part of something special; something truly historic.

It's hard to say if there will ever be a television event like this again. That said, people who only watched the show after it was fully released missed out on how much fun it was to speculate and bet on who would win the titular Game of Thrones. It will really make you wish you had started watching sooner, so you could have been part of it.

Game Of Thrones Like Follow Followed TV-MA Drama Action Adventure Fantasy Release Date 2011 - 2019-00-00 Showrunner David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Directors David Nutter, Alan Taylor, D.B. Weiss, David Benioff Writers D.B. Weiss, George R.R.

Martin, David Benioff Franchise Game of Thrones 10 Images Close Cast See All Nine noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for millennia. Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Powered by Expand Collapse





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