Discover the best fantasy series to watch after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Explore alternatives like The Lord of the Rings, Outlander, and Xena.

Amazon Prime Video has officially cancelled The Witcher after three seasons, despite the series showing marked improvement in quality with each subsequent run. The decision leaves fans without a continuation of the monster-hunting saga, which began as a strong adaptation of the beloved novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

This cancellation comes at a time when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally finding its stride with its third season. Critics and audiences alike have responded much more positively to the latest installment, proving that the franchise can succeed on the small screen.

Also read Why Fantasy TV Adaptations Fail After Game of Thrones Success

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as a professional monster hunter navigating a high-fantasy world populated by creatures drawn from global folklore. The show gained traction for its action sequences and political intrigue, though it struggled to maintain consistent viewership over its lifespan.

In contrast, The Rings of Power presents an original story set within J. R. R. Tolkien's established legendarium. It aims to capture the epic scale that made the previous film trilogy so influential, featuring complex characters and massive production values.

Advertisement

Other viable replacements for Game of Thrones enthusiasts continue to gain attention. House of the Dragon remains a prominent option, offering heavy doses of royal politics and dragons set centuries before the original series. It focuses on the Targaryen clan's rise to power and their civil conflicts.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is also in development, based on George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas. This prequel operates on a smaller scale, following a hedge knight and his squire through a world of comedy and one-on-one combat rather than large-scale battles.

For historical romance fans, Outlander continues its run with a blend of time travel and feudal politics. The series follows a nurse who travels back to 18th-century Scotland, intertwining romantic drama with historical conflict and supernatural elements.

The legacy of Game of Thrones endures as viewers seek similar experiences. From the mystical world-building of The Shannara Chronicles to the mythological settings of Xena: Warrior Princess, the demand for rich fantasy narratives remains high.