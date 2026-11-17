An analysis of key running back waiver wire additions for Week 11, highlighting rookie Seth McGowan's increased role with the Indianapolis Colts, Kaelon Black's consistent production for the San Francisco 49ers, and D'Andre Swift's potential value despite his early-season struggles.

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black rushes the ball ball for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Week 10 is now behind us, and it's time to turn our attention to Week 11. That, of course, starts with the waiver wire. The most important position to get right on the waiver wire is running backs. These are the top fantasy football running back waiver wire targets for Week 11.

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In what was a bit of a surprising turn of events, rookie Seth McGowan continued to split carries with Jonathan Taylor in Week 10, even after the NFL Trade Deadline passed earlier in the week. McGowan still saw 12 carries to Taylor's 16. Taylor finished the game with 83 yards on 5.2 yards per carry, while McGowan rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown at 6.4 yards per carry.

There is now a real chance that he continues to see this kind of usage and production for the remainder of the season. This gives him a ton of upside, andBlack continues to see consistent volume and has been productive. Christian McCaffrey is no longer the volume machine he once was, leaving the rookie running back to see significant work. We have now seen Black handle double-digit carries for three consecutive games.

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In those three games, he has carried the ball 34 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns at 5.5 yards per carry, with five targets he's turned into three receptions for nine yards. This is a similar situation to McGowan, but he has even more upside because he's in a much better offense.

However, we aren't convinced that Taylor doesn't get shut down at some point. That will not happen to CMC. Gainwell has had a disastrous season so far, but he has shown signs of turning things around. Through the first six games of the season, he didn't once reach 30 yards from scrimmage and was often times far below that number.

However, over the past three games, his lowest yards from scrimmage total has been 76 yards. In those three games, he has seen 44 carries after seeing 19 all season. He's also seen four targets during this stretch. Gainwell turned those opportunities into 304 yards.

His drop to five carries in Week 9, before the Bucs bye week, is concerning, but he did catch three passes for 60 yards. There is some reason to be hesitant, but also plenty of reason to be excited. Woody Marks got injured in Week 10 and could miss time, while David Montgomery is also yet to return.

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It sounds like, at the very least, Montgomery has a decent chance to play this week, and Marks has an outside shot to play as he looks to clear the league's concussion protocol this week. However, if neither plays, Demercado would be in line to lead the backfield. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player.

Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.