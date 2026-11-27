New research reveals the best cities for expats in 2026, with Ras Al Khaimah taking the top spot. The Expat City Ranking highlights key motivations for British expats, including weather and finances, and details the pros and cons of moving to cities like Mexico City, Málaga, Dubai, and Lisbon.

The dream of leaving a familiar life behind for a new adventure across the globe has never been more appealing to residents of the United Kingdom.

Driven by the desire for better weather, higher salaries, and a genuine sense of work-life balance, many Britons are actively considering expatriate living as a viable path forward. However, the reality of moving abroad is complex, and not every destination offers the idyllic experience that marketing materials often suggest. To help navigate this decision-making process, the latest Expat Insider Expat City Ranking for 2026 has been released.

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Now in its thirteenth year, this comprehensive study evaluates the world's most popular destinations for foreigners, providing a detailed breakdown of where expats feel the most welcome and satisfied with their new lives. The ranking highlights cities that excel in specific areas such as financial stability, cultural integration, and overall quality of life, offering crucial insights for those weighing their options for a permanent move in 2026.

Ras Al Khaimah Leads 2026 Expat Rankings

Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates has claimed the top spot, surprising many by edging out larger, more famous metros. A remarkable eighty-four percent of expats reported happiness with their life in this emirate, with nearly half stating they are very much satisfied. This high level of contentment is attributed to the ease of settling in, strong prospects for work, and excellent personal finance conditions.

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Known affectionately as the Nature Emirate, Ras Al Khaimah offers a compelling alternative to its glittering neighbor Dubai, providing glamorous hotels, pristine beaches, and a significantly lower cost of living without sacrificing quality. Following closely behind is Mexico City, which took the silver medal by ranking first globally in leisure options. Expats in Mexico City rave about the culinary variety, with ninety-eight percent praising the dining options, and the vibrant culture and nightlife.

Mexico City And Malaga Follow Top Spot

While personal finance and ease of settling in are high, potential residents must consider that quality of life and safety remain the primary downsides to be weighed before making the jump. The Spanish city of Málaga secured the third position, proving its immense popularity among retirees. With a population average age of sixty and a quarter of its residents being retirees, Málaga offers fantastic food, rich ancient history, and a vibrant art scene.

The primary draws here are the exceptional quality of life, pleasant weather, manageable cost of living, and a strong sense of safety. Further down the list, the United Arab Emirates is represented twice, with Dubai ranking fourth and Abu Dhabi fifth. Dubai continues to be a magnet for British property investors, boasting return on investment rates between six and nine percent, low income tax, and world-class infrastructure.

Lisbon And Singapore Round Out Top Seven

Despite a slight decline in popularity due to geopolitical tensions in the region, it remains a sunny, safe haven. Abu Dhabi, known for being calmer and more family-friendly than Dubai, is positioning itself as a major tourist hub with plans to attract forty million visitors by 2030. In Europe, Lisbon stands out as a top contender, having seen the number of UK nationals residing there almost triple between 2014 and 2024.

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Its beaches, food scene, and great weather make it a perennial favorite for both holidaymakers and long-term residents. Rounding out the top seven is Singapore, celebrated for its stable living conditions for entrepreneurs and families. With iconic landmarks, modern architecture, and a reputation for safety and cleanliness, it offers a hassle-free environment for exploration and daily life, making it an ideal choice for those seeking stability and modern comforts in Asia.