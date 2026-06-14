Top Emerging Manga Artists Following in Akira Toriyama's Footsteps

Explore the new generation of mangaka who are shaping the future of battle shonen manga, inspired by the legendary Akira Toriyama. From Kei Urana's Gachiakuta to Yuki Tabata's Black Clover, discover the creators driving massive franchises with unique storytelling and global appeal.

Akira Toriyama is one of the most notable household names in manga history. He rose to fame with Dr. Slump and established the blueprint for modern battle shonen with Dragon Ball .

His worldwide influence is undeniable, and while his massive success would be difficult to reproduce, there are a few emerging mangaka with the potential to replicate his impact. These successors also boast works that have garnered significant acclaim in the shonen landscape. Though they have been heavily inspired by Toriyama himself, their titles boast their own unique appeal.

Most importantly, their series have already amassed massive fan support, and several are growing into enormous franchises destined to carry the medium forward. 10. Kei Urana Kei Urana made her serialized debut in 2022 with the standout manga Gachiakuta. Despite this fairly recent introduction, even among new-gen mangaka, the series has already received widespread recognition.

It is one of the most high-profile shonen titles in recent years, winning the 50th Kodansha Manga Award in 2026 and receiving an equally brilliant anime adaptation by Studio Bones. Urana herself has already earned high praise from the legendary Atsushi Ohkubo, under whom she worked as an assistant. In recognition of her talents, he publicly named her as his successor, and she has lived up to the title ever since.

It is also worth mentioning her one-shots, Nokase and the award-winning Shikido, which helped put her on the map. 9. Yuuto Suzuki Yuuto Suzuki is a mangaka most famous for his work on Sakamoto Days, which also serves as his first serialization and debuted in November 2020. Much like Toriyama, he is highly proficient at blending lighthearted comedy with high-octane action, which stands as one of the core appeals of the manga.

The series is highly revered by fans and creators alike, with at least fifteen million copies in circulation and a recommendation from Fullmetal Alchemist author Hiromu Arakawa. Surprisingly, Sakamoto Days was Suzuki's first foray into lighthearted storytelling, mostly drawing darker-themed one-shots prior to its debut. This, no doubt, showcases his flexible talents and potential to create even more standout works. 8. Osamu Nishi Osamu Nishi is the talented mangaka responsible for Welcome to Demon School!

Iruma-Kun and Ichi the Witch, which are both being serialized simultaneously. She is one of the few creators in the space capable of such a feat, with both titles also being hugely successful. It must be said, however, that Ichi the Witch is separately illustrated by Shiro Usazaki. Across both series, she has displayed an evolution from the more comedic themes of Iruma-kun to the action-heavy story of Ichi the Witch.

Dragon Ball notably went through a similar progression, largely leaving behind its adventure roots for battle-centered developments. With both her serialized works receiving such widespread acclaim, it is only natural to expect greater things from here on. 7. Naoya Matsumoto Naoya Matsumoto is most celebrated for his hit work Kaiju No. 8, which was serialized from 2020 to 2025.

The series is set in a world plagued by Kaiju and features an unassuming human protagonist who gains the power to transform into one himself. It has an exciting yet simple plot and is characterized by destructive, large-scale battles. The story highlights Matsumoto's deep understanding of battle shonen dynamics, delivering a product that kept readers thoroughly engaged throughout.

The manga is undoubtedly one of the heavyweights of new-gen battle shonen, with over nineteen million copies in circulation, cementing its immense success. It has also received an anime adaptation, spawned multiple spin-offs, a light novel, and a video game. 6. Takeru Hokazono Takeru Hokazono has rapidly established himself as one of the most promising talents in the manga industry, known for his stellar work on Kagurabachi.

It debuted in 2023 and is a dark-fantasy revenge story about a quiet young man armed with a supernatural sword and aiming to avenge his father. It currently has over four million copies in circulation and, in 2024, won the 10th Next Manga award. Prior to its serialization, Hokazono also authored the one-shot Enten with considerable success, winning the 100th Tezuka Award.

With an anime adaptation scheduled for April 2027, both Kagurabachi and Hokazono are set to become even bigger global names. 5. Yuki Tabata Yuki Tabata is a prominent mangaka renowned for his work on Black Clover. The series is set in a world of magic where its magicless protagonist tries against all odds to become the Wizard King while wielding multiple anti-magic swords.

It is widely considered one of the Big Three of its generation and impressively has over twenty-four million copies in circulation. Tabata has explicitly listed Dragon Ball as one of his core inspirations. The series encouraged him to become a manga artist as a child, and it has also influenced his work directly





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Manga Akira Toriyama Dragon Ball Battle Shonen Mangaka Gachiakuta Sakamoto Days Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-Kun Ichi The Witch Kaiju No. 8 Kagurabachi Black Clover Anime Adaptation Kodansha Manga Award New Generation Artists

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