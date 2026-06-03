Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has committed to forcing a vote on the reserve, which could reward rioters involved in the January 6th insurrection.

by RAY LEWIS | The National News DeskHouse Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer have called for legislative action on President Donald Trump's compensation fund.

The top Democrats in Congress are calling for a legislative death for the Trump administration’s “weaponization” compensation fund. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told House lawmakers on Tuesday that he was dropping his efforts to create a nearly $1.8 billion reserve for so-called victims of the Department of Justice’s past “lawfare.

” President Donald Trump said the same day, however, that the push to reward his allies was “We cannot trust the Trump administration to abolish their corrupt $1.8 billion slush fund,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a WednesdayHis Senate counterpart, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, has committed to forcing a vote on the fund, which many Republicans haveas a bad use of taxpayer dollars with worse optics. Trump has said the recipients could include his supporters who stormed the Capitol in the January 6th insurrection.

“The best way to handle it is if the administration decides to shut it down themselves," Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters on Monday. The president pardoned nearly all of the Jan. 6 rioters, whom he called political prisoners, the first day he returned to the Oval Office. Blanche said last month in his announcement of the fund that the DOJ was remedying legal misconduct, although he stopped short of mentioning the insurrectionists.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” he said. Police clear out York's biggest homeless encampment without any arrests, commissioner says Police have cleared out what was the biggest homeless encampment in York's history without having to make any arrests, according Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

A barn in Perry County suffered significant damage after a fire late Tuesday night. A member of the community has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Keisha Gonzalez and her two children. A Lancaster County man allegedly caused someone to drift in and out of consciousness during an assault last weekend, according to police. A stretch of road in Lower Allen Township is closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe burst.

Cedar Cliff Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and West Shore Drive,





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