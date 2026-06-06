Top Democrat attacks Graham Platner over Nazi tattoo: ‘Own it’

Brad Schneider says Graham Platner should “own” a Nazi-linked tattoo as Democrats split over the controversy in key Senate race.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. Senate candidate Graham Platner, saying there is “no way” he was unaware that a tattoo he once had was linked to Nazi symbolism.

Representative Brad Schneider of Illinois, a Jewish lawmaker who chairs the New Democrat Coalition, said Platner should “own it and move on. ” He added that he would not support Platner’s candidacy, saying the decision should be left to voters in Maine. Schneider’s remarks, reported by Punchbowl News, highlight growing unease within the as Platner runs in a closely watched Senate race against Republican incumbent Susan Collins, one of the most competitive contests of the cycle.

The criticism is particularly notable given Schneider’s prominence as a Jewish lawmaker, adding weight to concerns about the controversy’s political impact. It also reflects a broader calculation among Democrats about whether ongoing scandals could hurt their chances in a race that may play a role in determining Senate control. Other Democrats have voiced similar concerns.

Senator John Fetterman has also criticized Platner over the tattoo controversy, underscoring tensions within the party as some lawmakers warn the issue risks overshadowing policy debates in a high-stakes campaign. Platner, a Marine Corps veteran and first-time candidate, has faced sustained backlash over the skull-and-crossbones tattoo resembling the Nazi-era “Totenkopf,” a symbol associated with Adolf Hitler’s SS paramilitary forces.

He has said he got the tattoo in 2007 while on leave in Croatia and did not realize its historical associations at the time. He later covered the tattoo and has said he would not have chosen it had he known its meaning.report, several former partners alleged that Platner knew about the tattoo’s Nazi links and referred to it as “my Totenkopf,” a claim he has denied.

Schneider echoed that skepticism, arguing Platner should acknowledge the issue directly rather than dispute it. His comments add to a growing chorus of Democratic voices weighing in on the controversy. The tattoo dispute is one of several issues that have dogged Platner’s campaign as his national profile has grown.

Reports have drawn attention to allegations that heAdditional scrutiny has come from areport in which Lyndsey Fifield, a conservative activist and former girlfriend of Platner, described aspects of his past behaviorThe cumulative effect of these controversies has fueled debate within the Democratic Party about his viability as a general-election candidate, even as he continues to retain backing from prominent progressive figures including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have supported his campaign. Platner is widely expected to win Maine’s Democratic primary, which will determine whether he advances to face Collins in November.

Polling suggests the general election could be highly competitive. A recent survey by a Trump-aligned pollster, highlighting the stakes in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. The outcome of the primary will shape how much the controversy factors into the general election, where Republicans are likely to continue highlighting the issue while Democrats weigh party unity against concerns about electability.

The immediate focus remains on the June 9 Democratic primary, where Platner is expected to secure the nomination and set up a general election contest with Collins. Under Maine election law, Platner can withdraw from the race for any reason before 5 p.m. on July 13. In that case, the state Democratic Party would have until July 27 to name a replacement candidate for the ballot.

After that deadline, a nominee could only be replaced under extraordinary circumstances, such as catastrophic illness or permanent incapacitation. Platner has given no indication he plans to withdraw. If he wins the nomination, the tattoo controversy and related allegations are likely to remain central issues in the campaign, with both intra-party critics and Republican opponents expected to keep scrutiny on his candidacy in the months leading up to November.





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