Top Conservative Warns Restore Britain Too Extreme for Pact

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned that Restore Britain is too extreme to be included in any pact to defeat Labour and the Greens. The warning comes after a week of damning exposés about the hard-right party.

A top Conservative has warned that Restore Britain is too extreme to be included in any pact to defeat Labour and the Greens . Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg cited revelations in this paper as evidence that Restore Britain contains members who have 'some very undesirable views'.

The warning came after a week in which the Daily Mail published a number of damning exposés about the hard-right party, which now threatens to let Andy Burnham win the Makerfield by-election by stealing enough of Reform UK's vote. Revelations included multiple Restore Britain officials giving platforms to far-right extremists, the party refusing to disavow one prominent activist who called for the deportation of Jews, and Restore quashing the expulsion of one member who had posed with a neo-fascist flag while making a Nazi salute.

The Tories also issued a statement distancing themselves from Restore, after speculation the two parties are already cooperating to stop Nigel Farage. Despite initial friendly relationship with Mr Lowe, the party handed him a plum seat on the Public Accounts Committee and even held discussions about allowing him to defect to the Conservative Party.

However, at least one MP warned Kemi Badenoch it would be 'him or me', such was their opposition to allowing the hard-right MP to cross the floor. Restore Britain reinstated a member who posed with a Nazi salute after a furious backlash from hard-Right supporters.

A senior Conservative Party source said Kemi Badenoch is making 'no pacts' with any rival political organisation and branded online allegations that Ms Badenoch and Mr Lowe have some form of electoral pact a 'silly conspiracy theory'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Restore Britain Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg Kemi Badenoch Conservative Party Labour Greens

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Restore Britain Descends into Open Warfare Over Suspended Member's Nazi SaluteRestore Britain, a hard-right party, has descended into open warfare over a suspended member who was pictured making a Hitler salute. The party's decision to reinstate the member has sparked outrage from supporters and critics alike. The controversy comes as the party faces growing criticism for its links to extremist groups and individuals.

Read more »

Internal Conflict and Extremist Ties Rock Restore Britain as By-Election LoomsRestore Britain faces turmoil over a member's Nazi salute photo and an exposé revealing links to far-right extremists, raising alarm as the party risks splitting the vote in a key by-election.

Read more »

Conservative Warns Against Including Restore Britain in 'Unite the Right' PactSir Jacob Rees-Mogg has expressed concerns about the inclusion of Restore Britain in any 'unite the right' pact, citing the party's extreme views and association with far-right extremists.

Read more »

Conservative Governments in U.S. and Panama to Restore Darién Gap After Mass Migration Environmental DisasterThe U.S. annoucned a $3 million partnership with Panama to undo the environmental damage at the Darién Gap cause by mass migration.

Read more »